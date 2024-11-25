ETV Bharat / bharat

Uttarakhand MLA Qazi Nizamuddin Is New AICC In-Charge For Delhi

Dehradun: The Congress has appointed Qazi Mohd Nizamuddin as the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge of Delhi, replacing Deepak Babaria ahead of the assembly elections.

According to the order issued on Sunday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also constituted a three-member screening committee for the upcoming polls in the national capital.

The committee will be chaired by Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan, and other members include Pradeep Narwal and Imran Masood.

The Hon'ble Congress President has appointed Shri Qazi Mohd Nizamuddin as the AICC in-charge of Delhi with immediate effect. The party appreciates the contributions of Shri Deepak Babaria as the General Secretary In-charge of Delhi. The Hon'ble Congress President has also constituted the Screening Committee for the upcoming assembly elections in Delhi, as follows, with immediate effect,” a statement released by Congress read.