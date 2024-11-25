ETV Bharat / bharat

Uttarakhand MLA Qazi Nizamuddin Is New AICC In-Charge For Delhi

Nizamuddin has served three terms as Mangalaur's MLA including in 2002 when he ran for the seat on a BSP ticket and won.

Uttarakhand MLA Qazi Nizamuddin Is New AICC In-Charge For Delhi
Qazi Mohd Nizamuddin (File Photo)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Dehradun: The Congress has appointed Qazi Mohd Nizamuddin as the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge of Delhi, replacing Deepak Babaria ahead of the assembly elections.

According to the order issued on Sunday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also constituted a three-member screening committee for the upcoming polls in the national capital.

The committee will be chaired by Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan, and other members include Pradeep Narwal and Imran Masood.

The Hon'ble Congress President has appointed Shri Qazi Mohd Nizamuddin as the AICC in-charge of Delhi with immediate effect. The party appreciates the contributions of Shri Deepak Babaria as the General Secretary In-charge of Delhi. The Hon'ble Congress President has also constituted the Screening Committee for the upcoming assembly elections in Delhi, as follows, with immediate effect,” a statement released by Congress read.

The Congress party is eyeing to win the Delhi assembly election against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

More About Qazi Nizamuddin

Nizamuddin has served three terms as Mangalaur's MLA including in 2002 when he ran for the seat on a BSP ticket and won.

He also holds the vital position of national secretary in the AICC. Previously, he oversaw assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, when the Congress high command appointed him the national media coordinator for Kashmir.

Dehradun: The Congress has appointed Qazi Mohd Nizamuddin as the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge of Delhi, replacing Deepak Babaria ahead of the assembly elections.

According to the order issued on Sunday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also constituted a three-member screening committee for the upcoming polls in the national capital.

The committee will be chaired by Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan, and other members include Pradeep Narwal and Imran Masood.

The Hon'ble Congress President has appointed Shri Qazi Mohd Nizamuddin as the AICC in-charge of Delhi with immediate effect. The party appreciates the contributions of Shri Deepak Babaria as the General Secretary In-charge of Delhi. The Hon'ble Congress President has also constituted the Screening Committee for the upcoming assembly elections in Delhi, as follows, with immediate effect,” a statement released by Congress read.

The Congress party is eyeing to win the Delhi assembly election against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

More About Qazi Nizamuddin

Nizamuddin has served three terms as Mangalaur's MLA including in 2002 when he ran for the seat on a BSP ticket and won.

He also holds the vital position of national secretary in the AICC. Previously, he oversaw assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, when the Congress high command appointed him the national media coordinator for Kashmir.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

HARIDWAR MANGLAUR MLAMLA QAZI NIZAMUDDINDEHRADUN LATEST NEWSQAZI NIZAMUDDIN FOR DELHI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Could A Water Bottle Obstruct Your Brakes? Dehradun Accident Proves It Can- Know How To Prevent It

Explained - What Is Indictment As Per The US Law?

Menopause; Breaking Silence On The Taboo For Women In India

Kashmiri Sisters Ride The Rainbow To Success In Trout Farming, Harvest 20 Quintals Annually

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.