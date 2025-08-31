By Kiran Kant Sharma

Dehradun: Amidst the revival of the relations between India and China, the two neighbouring countries had recently agreed to resume trade through important routes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in China to attend the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong welcomed PM Modi in Tianjin on Saturday and expressed confidence that the "visit will inject new momentum into China-India relations." Ahead of his trip, Modi said it is important for India and China to work together to bring stability to the world economic order. Modi's trip to China comes less than a fortnight after Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited India.

Lipulekh Pass (File/ANI)

Both countries had agreed to resume border trade through the Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand, Shipki La in Himachal Pradesh, and Nathu La in Sikkim during the Chinese Foreign Minister’s visit. The historic decision to resume trade activities with China through the Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand will not only promote economic cooperation between the two countries but will also create new opportunities for employment and prosperity in the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand. The route was closed after the 1962 India-China war.

Uttarakhand’s Lipulekh Pass To Reopen India-China Border Trade, Reviving Border Village Economies (Getty Images)

Located at an altitude of 17,500 feet above sea level, Lipulekh Pass is located in the Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand at the tri-junction of India and Nepal. This pass connects India to the Taklakot (Purang) market of Tibet. Also, the holy journey of Kailash-Mansarovar passes through here.

Historical Background

According to Senior journalist Jai Singh Rawat, the trade route was active between India and Tibet since 1954. “Indian traders used to export woollen clothes, herbs, and handicrafts through this route. Salt, wool, and other goods were imported from Tibet. The route was closed after the 1962 war, causing a blow to the economy of the border villages of Uttarakhand,” he said.

Uttarakhand’s Lipulekh Pass To Reopen India-China Border Trade, Reviving Border Village Economies (Getty Images)

Jai Singh Rawat added that this route was opened for trade once a year after the closure. The last time a trade worth Rs 6.55 crore was done through the Lipulekh route was in 2018. For this, a trade officer also sits in Pithoragarh, who issues passes, only after which people are able to trade. Apart from Lipulekh, he said, “trade was also done earlier through passes like Niti and Barahoti of Uttarakhand. The closure of these routes caused heavy losses to the local communities”.

Migration increased on a large scale following the closure of the trade routes. The reopening of the Lipulekh pass will not only promote trade but also cultural and social exchange.

Social And Strategic Benefits

According to the agreement between the two countries, Indian traders will export local products like handicrafts, herbs, and agricultural products to the Taklakot market in Tibet. Electronics, clothes, and other items will be imported from China. Jai Singh Rawat said that the reopening of the trade route will create employment opportunities for local traders, transport services, and small entrepreneurs. The use of this route for Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra will also promote tourism, strengthening the local economy.

Uttarakhand’s Lipulekh Pass To Reopen India-China Border Trade, Reviving Border Village Economies (Getty Images)

Manoj Rawat, a former journalist and expert in the border trade in Uttarakhand, said that the passes in the state are the most suitable for trade between India and Tibet. “Cities like Delhi or Saharanpur are over 550 to 700 kilometres away from the Tibetan markets. While routes like Lipulekh, Niti, or Mana are very close to markets like Taklakot in Tibet. This proximity makes trade fast and cost-effective,” he said.

“We always say 'Hindi-Chini Bhai-Bhai', but in reality, we have to adopt the thinking of 'Hindi-Chini Bye-Bye'. This shows the strategic and economic importance of the passes of Uttarakhand,” Manoj added.

Uttarakhand’s Lipulekh Pass To Reopen India-China Border Trade, Reviving Border Village Economies (Getty Images)

Jai Singh Rawat said that the opening of routes like Lipulekh will not only bring economic prosperity but will also curb the problem of migration. “Our border villages, which have been deserted, can be repopulated. This initiative can revive those villages which are adjacent to the border and have been deserted,” he said.

According to him, the pass that connects India directly with Tibet and China helps in maintaining strategic balance. The 80 km-long road built by India in 2020, which facilitates the Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra, further increases the strategic importance of this area. This road has reduced the travel time to two to three days. Since the 1962 war, India has deployed the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in the Kalapani region, which keeps a strategic watch on the area.

Uttarakhand’s Lipulekh Pass To Reopen India-China Border Trade, Reviving Border Village Economies (Getty Images)

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has also expressed happiness over the resumption of India-China trade, saying that this will strengthen the state economy.

Nepal’s Objection to Lipulekh Agreement

Nepalese Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Saturday raised an objection to an agreement reached between India and China to use Lipulekh as a trade route during a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Tianjin. "Prime Minister Oli, on the occasion, clearly raised his objection to the agreement reached between India and China to use Lipulekh, a Nepalese territory, as a trade route," the PM's secretariat said in a statement quoting Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai. Nepal claims Lipulekh as its own territory, a claim that India has categorically rejected as "neither justified nor based on historical facts and evidence."

Uttarakhand’s Lipulekh Pass To Reopen India-China Border Trade, Reviving Border Village Economies (Getty Images)

“Nepal believes that China will cooperate with Nepal in this regard," the Prime Minister was quoted as saying in the statement. However, China was silent on Nepalese Prime Minister Oli’s contentious objections. An official statement issued by the Chinese Foreign Ministry made no reference to the issue.