Uttarakhand Lines Up A Slew Of Projects For 2025

Dehradun: For 2025, Uttarakhand has readied a slew of development projects expected to benefit the state and its neighbours.

Rishikesh Rail Project

The majority of the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag 125-kilometre Rail Route Project is almost on the verge of completion which will halve the travel time and save fuel worth Rs 20 crore.

"We hope to complete the work by 2025 as over 80 per cent of the work on the 105-km tunnel has been completed. However, the railways plans to fully operationalise the route by 2026. The trial runs are expected to be undertaken by the end of 2025," O P Malgudi, deputy general manager of the project, said.

The project will come as a boon for the Char Dham devotees as they can now take train to reach in much less time. Moreover, this will be an economic booster to the state as well as the country.

Delhi-Dehradun Economy Corridor

The project, launched in 2022, is nearing its completion as it is expected to be operational by February end. The connectivity of Dehradun to Delhi will cut down travel time and increase the economic activities of the cities. The last phase of work is being undertaken to connect Dehradun's ISBT with Akshardham in Delhi.

Biggest Bridge Connecting Uttarakhand To UP

The project, personally supervised by Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari himself in different phases, will culminate in the operationalisation of the biggest bridge on the Neel Dhara at Chandi Ghat in Haridwar. This will also be another significant route for the devotees of Char Dham Yatra and the largest one to be constructed on the rivers of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. Almost 98 per cent of the work is over and Gadkar is expected to reach Haridwar in mid-January to throw it open.

Rishikesh-Haridwar Spiritual Corridor

According to the state government, work on the project will start this year as opposition from several quarters delayed it. The government has been taking a cautious approach to the project. After the obstacles were overcome in March 2024, the project will be expedited with the deadline of early 2027. Before the groundbreaking ceremony, the government wants to meet all parties for a unanimous decision. Several pilgrim amenities like places to stay, sing bhajans and take baths have been lined up en route.

Uttarakhand-China-Nepal Border Highway

A 100-km highway connecting Uttarakhand to the China-occupied Tibet and Nepal border is also starting this year in the form of upgrading the road to Lipulekh. For this, approval has also been given by the Road and Transport Ministry as the Centre plans an alternate to the Sino-Indian border through Uttarakhand.