Uttarakhand Launches Drive Against Impostor-Sadhus, 25 Intercepted, Including a Bangladeshi

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami launched 'Operation Kalanemi' - a campaign against people impersonating as ‘sadhus’ and fleecing people.

In local parlance this kind of impersonation is known as ‘Kalanemi,’ – meaning someone who is hiding his true identity.

On the second day of this operation, the Dehradun Police achieved a big success, having arrested many imposters, including those from other states roaming in Uttarakhand.

In the first two days 25 impersonators were caught. The arrested reportedly included a Bangladeshi citizen roaming the streets in the guise of a Baba. He has been arrested.

Doon Police has arrested him and registered a case under the Foreigners Act. Of the total 25 arrested, nearly 20 were from other states roaming in the guise of sadhus and saints.

The SSP had given instructions to take action against the impostor Babas sitting and offering astrological predictions without actually having any knowledge of astrology. Doon Police is the first in the state to take action under Operation Kalanemi.

These imposter Sadhus and Babas exploited the sentiments of the common people in Uttarakhand known as Devbhoomi (The land of Gods). The Chief Minister has given instructions to identify all such persons and take strict action against them.

These impostors generally lure local people promising them to solve their personal or domestic problems. During this engagement, they commit fraud or fleece money on various pretexts.

Dehradun SSP himself supervised 'Operation Kalanemi.' On Friday, the SSP Ajay Singh himself went to the Nehru Colony area and personally questioned the people sitting on the roadside in the guise of sadhus and saints. Most of these people could not give any satisfactory answer regarding their profession. Neither could these people present any document related to the education of astrology.

Following this, the SSP instructed the officers present on the spot to take legal action against such persons. The police detained all such persons from the spot and arrested them under 170 BNSS.

The Intelligence wing was interrogating the Bangladeshi origin imposter. SSP Ajay Singh said: “a police case has been registered against him under the Foreigners Act in Sahaspur police station. More than 20 of the arrested fake Babas are from other states,” Ajay Singh, SSP said. He said the campaign will continue.

CM Dhami said this while starting Operation Kalanemi that many 'Kalanemi' are active in the society today. Our government is committed to protect public sentiments and the dignity of Sanatan culture.

What is the meaning of ‘Kalanemi’: Kalanemi is a character in Hindu mythology – Ramayana – who was the maternal uncle of Ravana. He was very elusive. He was adept at changing forms and appearance quickly. When Lakshman fell unconscious from Meghnad's arrow during the war between Ram and Ravana, Hanuman Ji went to get Sanjivani herb. Ravana sent Kalanemi to stop Hanuman Ji. Kalanemi tried to stop Hanuman Ji through his magical powers.