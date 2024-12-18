ETV Bharat / bharat

Uttarakhand: India's First Uniform Civil Code To Be Implemented In January 2025

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami said on Wednesday that the government has completed all preparations for the implementation of the UCC in the state.

Dehradun: Uttarakhand will implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) from January 2025, making it the first Indian state to do so after Independence, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Wednesday.

“All preparations have been completed in this regard,” he said. “The Uniform Civil Code law of Uttarakhand, following the basic spirit of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, and Sabka Vishwas (with everyone’s cooperation, with everyone’s development, and with everyone’s trust), will give a new direction to society,” he said during the Uttarakhand Investment and Infrastructure Development Board (UIIDB) meeting here.

On Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the UCC of Uttarakhand in Rajya Sabha. He said that every state with a BJP government would bring in the UCC the way it was done in Uttarakhand.

Dhami claimed that the law would open new opportunities for the empowerment of people, especially women and children of “Devbhoomi.”.

“The state government has completed its homework for implementing the Uniform Civil Code as per our resolution. After the formation of the new government in the state in March 2022, in the first meeting of the cabinet, it was decided to constitute an expert committee to implement the Uniform Civil Code in the state,” he said.

According to him, training officials up to the village level is necessary to implement the law smoothly. “People need to know each provision properly. There is no need for training of district magistrates and SP-level officials. There will be no direct involvement of police officers in this,” he added.

Earlier, Dhami announced intentions to implement the UCC by November 9, aligning it with the state's 24th foundation day.

Drafted by a five-member committee headed by Justice (retired) Ranjana Desai, the Uttarakhand Assembly passed the UCC Bill in February, and President Droupadi Murmu signed it on March 13, paving the way for Uttarakhand to potentially become the first state in India to enact the UCC. The UCC rules were also prepared to finally implement the law in the state.

What Is UCC?

The "Uniform Civil Code" is to provide all people with a consistent legal framework. Currently, every Indian religion has its own set of laws that it follows when it comes to adoption, succession, marriage, and divorce.

Under Article 44 of the Indian Constitution, the government is required to establish a standard civil code for all Indian people, regardless of their race, caste, or faith. However, people have the freedom to practice their religion.

