Uttarakhand Helicopter Crash: Bodies To Be Identified Via DNA Testing

Rudraprayag: A helicopter crashed in Uttarakhand's Gaurikund area this morning, killing all seven people on board, including the pilot. This is the fifth helicopter crash in Uttarakhand in six weeks and 13 people have lost their lives till now.

"Since all the bodies were badly charred, it has become extremely difficult to identify anyone. So, the administration has decided to conduct DNA testing to help in identifying the bodies. It is only after completing the DNA matching that the bodies will be handed over to their families," IG Garhwal Rajiv Swaroop said.

DNA testing or genetic testing is a type of medical test to identify specific changes or mutations through DNA. This is method is used for determining the identity, relationship or disease of a person.

In this case, DNA samples of the victims' relatives will be collected and matched with the mortal remains recovered from the crash site. DNA testing is usually conducted when a body is beyond recognition. The identity of the body is confirmed when the DNA matches.

For DNA testing, samples of bones like femur, humerus or rib, blood, hair, teeth, skin, nails or tissues are taken from the body and matched with samples of the inner layer of the cheek (buccal swab) of his family member or relative.

The list of victims that the administration possesses includes Captain Rajbir Singh Chauhan (pilot) of Jaipur, Vikram Rawat from Uttarakhand's Ukhimath, Vinod Devi (66) and Trishti Singh (19) of Uttar Pradesh, Rajkumar Suresh Jaiswal (41) of Gujarat and Shraddha Rajkumar Jaiswal and Rashi (10) of Maharashtra.