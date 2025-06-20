Uttarakhand Government Forms High-Level Panel To Draft SOPs For Helicopter Operations

Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: In the aftermath of multiple fatalities in helicopter accidents during this year's Char Dham Yatra season, the Uttarakhand government has created a high-level committee to codify stricter Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for operating helicopters in the state.
The decision came just days after the disastrous Gaurikund helicopter crash on June 15, that killed seven, including a young child, and the incident in Harshil earlier in May in which six were killed. Considering the escalating concerns over passenger safety due to increasing heli-tourism in the Himalayan region, the government is finally starting to put into place stricter regulatory and operational frameworks.
The committee was established on Thursday, in compliance with the directive of Civil Aviation Secretary Sachin Kurve. It will be chaired by Home Secretary Shailesh Bagoli, and will have assignees from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the India Meteorological Department (IMD), UCADA (Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority), air traffic/disaster management, staff pilots/operators appointed by DGCA/UCADA.
Key responsibilities of the committee
1. Investigating and analysing the causes of recent helicopter crashes
2. Preparing a comprehensive report to recommend measures for accident prevention
3. Reviewing and updating the existing SOPs of UCADA
4. Recommending improvements in manpower, equipment, and administrative capabilities of UCADA
5. Strengthening the weather information and communication systems for pilots and operators
6. Enhancing the current air traffic control and safety infrastructure in the region
The committee has been asked to submit its final recommendations to the state government by August 15.
History of fatal heli accidents in Uttarakhand
Uttarakhand, with its tough mountainous terrain and unpredictable weather, has seen several serious helicopter accidents over the years, especially during pilgrimage seasons when aerial travel demand peaks. Some of the most tragic incidents include:
June 25, 2013: An IAF MI-17 helicopter crashed during rescue missions in Kedarnath, killing 20 Air Force personnel.
July 24, 2013: A private helicopter crashed in the Junglechatti hills; the pilot and technician lost their lives.
October 18, 2022: A helicopter crashed near Garudchatti, close to Kedarnath; all seven on board died.
May 8, 2025: A Harshil-bound helicopter crashed in Uttarkashi district, killing six people.
June 15, 2025: The latest tragedy near Gaurikund resulted in the deaths of seven passengers.
Government's rationale
Officials said the goal is to ensure that helicopter operations, especially during the yatra season, adhere to the highest standards of safety, both technically and administratively. The committee will look into route clearance protocols, weather advisories, pilot training, maintenance checks, and even explore real-time monitoring systems.
“We want to ensure that no more lives are lost due to operational lapses or preventable causes. This SOP overhaul is long overdue,” said a senior aviation official on condition of anonymity. Aviation experts have expressed serious concerns over the Uttarakhand’s high-traffic pilgrimage zoze.
Naresh Beri, a former pilot, told ETV Bharat, “When more than 50 helicopters operate daily during Char Dham Yatra, the airspace cannot remain uncontrolled. These are not just helipads anymore, there’s a clear need for controlled airspace and an ATC system to coordinate traffic safely.”
While some experts argue that helicopters operate differently from fixed-wing aircraft, the increasing volume of flights is pushing the limits of unmonitored operations. Subhash Goyal, an aviation analyst, said, “Helipads must have robust communication setups, especially in areas like Char Dham where traffic is dense.”
Deepak Choudhary, President of the Worldwide Travel and Tourism Association, stressed that Pilots rely mostly on onboard systems, which are not as precise as ATC-guided navigation. He added, “Even our former Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Bipin Rawat’s tragic helicopter crash highlighted how vulnerable navigation becomes in such regions. The DGCA must urgently frame terrain-specific SOPs and develop defined air corridors in hill states. It’s not an impossible task, it just needs intent.”
