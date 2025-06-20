ETV Bharat / bharat

Uttarakhand Government Forms High-Level Panel To Draft SOPs For Helicopter Operations

File photo of NDRF personnel at the Gaurikund chopper crash site ( ETV Bharat )

Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: In the aftermath of multiple fatalities in helicopter accidents during this year's Char Dham Yatra season, the Uttarakhand government has created a high-level committee to codify stricter Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for operating helicopters in the state.

The decision came just days after the disastrous Gaurikund helicopter crash on June 15, that killed seven, including a young child, and the incident in Harshil earlier in May in which six were killed. Considering the escalating concerns over passenger safety due to increasing heli-tourism in the Himalayan region, the government is finally starting to put into place stricter regulatory and operational frameworks.

The committee was established on Thursday, in compliance with the directive of Civil Aviation Secretary Sachin Kurve. It will be chaired by Home Secretary Shailesh Bagoli, and will have assignees from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the India Meteorological Department (IMD), UCADA (Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority), air traffic/disaster management, staff pilots/operators appointed by DGCA/UCADA.

Key responsibilities of the committee



1. Investigating and analysing the causes of recent helicopter crashes

2. Preparing a comprehensive report to recommend measures for accident prevention

3. Reviewing and updating the existing SOPs of UCADA

4. Recommending improvements in manpower, equipment, and administrative capabilities of UCADA

5. Strengthening the weather information and communication systems for pilots and operators

6. Enhancing the current air traffic control and safety infrastructure in the region

The committee has been asked to submit its final recommendations to the state government by August 15.

History of fatal heli accidents in Uttarakhand