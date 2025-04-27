ETV Bharat / bharat

Uttarakhand Gives Final Touches To Chardham And Hemkund Sahib Yatra Preparations

Dehradun: With just three days left for the Chardham Yatra to start, the authorities in Uttarakhand are busy giving final touches to the preparations for the annual exercise.

It is not only the youth but the elderly and the children as well that participate in the Chardham and Hemkund Sahib Yatras with enthusiasm every year. The number of devotees undertaking these pilgrimages is constantly on the rise every year. Small changes are initiated by the authorities to manage the pilgrim rush properly.

Tourism Department officials told ETV Bharat that the registration for Chardham and Hemkund Sahib Yatras had started on March 20, and by the evening of April 26, as many as 21,27,056 devotees had registered for darshan. The highest registration of 7,23,074 devotees has been done for Kedarnath Dham, with 6,41,090 people registering for Badrinath Dham, 3,77,770 for Gangotri Dham and 3,46,967 devotees for Yamunotri Dham. For Hemkund Sahib, the registration stood at 38,155 devotees.

A breakdown of those registering for the pilgrimages reveals that there are 14,256 children below 5 years coming for the Chardham Yatra. At the same time there are 2,12,275 senior citizens between 61 and 70 years, 35,837 between 71 and 80 years, 2,120 between 81 and 90, 60 between 91 to 100 years and two people above the age of 100 years that had registered for the Chardham Yatra by April 21.

A maximum number of 3,50,745 devotees have registered from Maharashtra.

Officials said the Health Department has issued a health advisory in 12 languages for the devotees. Screening points have been set up to check 28 health parameters, including blood pressure along with sugar and oxygen levels of the pilgrims. These points have been linked with the registration point so that a complete health checkup of the pilgrims can be done before they start their journey. Emphasis has been laid on the mandatory health checkup of people above 60 years of age.

Since a large number of visitors are expected to be children, special attention is being paid to their needs.

Dr. Ashok Kumar, who heads the Paediatrics Department at Government Doon Medical College Hospital in Dehradun told ETV Bharat, “The parents need to take special care of children during the journey as the immunity of children is very weak. In such a situation, the possibility of children falling ill due to changing weather conditions increases significantly. Therefore they need to keep warm clothes, hot water and other necessary things with them.”

He further said that care should be taken to ensure that the children do not experience breathing problems resulting from low oxygen levels in the atmosphere. “If any child has any problem, the parents must immediately contact the nearest health camp set up on the Chardham Yatra route,” he added.