Uttarakhand Gets Season's First Spell Of Snow

Dehradun: Registering season's first spell of snow, the hills of Uttarakhand wore a whitish attire covered with sheets of snow. The fresh snowfall has given impetus to the influx of tourists from Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring districts.

Along with the hill state, the famous Char Dhams — Gangotri, Yamunotri, Badrinath, and Kedarnath — also received fresh spells of snow, stunning pictures and videos of which are doing rounds on social media, most spectacular among them is of Kedarnath which bemused the netizens.

This picture of snowfall in Kedarnath was taken from the wide angle of the Dham. In this picture, the Kedarnath temple as well as the settlement around it covered in snow is also visible. There is snow on the top of the temple as well.

Heavy snowfall in the upper reaches of the Himalayas since Monday morning led to Uttarakhand receiving its maiden snowfall of the season with aggravating cold in the region.

"Baba Kedarnath's Dham is decorated with the first snowfall! Even during the winter period, Rudraprayag police personnel are performing their duties with full devotion and dedication. There is no compromise in service and security," Uttarakhand Police shared on X.

The sudden change in weather was particularly notable in Almora, where temperatures nosedived sharply, accompanied by rain. The chill intensified in Ranikhet with snowfall in Chaubatia, the highest-altitude area in the region, delighting locals and tourists alike.

The first snowfall of the season in Almora has brightened the faces of residents and tourists, announcing the arrival of winter. In Nainital, snowfall occurred in several areas, including in higher altitudes, spreading a wave of joy among both tourists and farmers. The cold in the lake city and its surroundings has noticeably aggravated, adding to the festive chill of the visitors.