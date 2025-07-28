ETV Bharat / bharat

Uttarakhand Forms SIT To Oversee Crackdown On Religious Imposters Under ‘Operation Kalanemi’

A senior police official said the SIT would ensure that the campaign remains effective and focused, even as action is being taken against the impostors.

Uttarakhand Forms SIT To Oversee Crackdown On Religious Imposters Under ‘Operation Kalanemi’
Uttarakhand Forms SIT To Oversee Crackdown On Religious Imposters Under ‘Operation Kalanemi’ (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 28, 2025 at 6:47 PM IST

1 Min Read

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to strengthen monitoring of ‘Operation Kalanemi,’ a statewide crackdown on imposters posing as saints or religious figures. This comes amid police action against more than 3,000 individuals under the operation since early this month.

A senior police official said the SIT would ensure that the campaign remains effective and focused, even as action is being taken against the impostors.

On July 10, the initiative was launched by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who said that the campaign was aimed at protecting the religious and cultural integrity of the state.

On Monday, Dhami called for the stringent enforcement of the anti-conversion law and stronger oversight of suspected demographic manipulation while heading a high-level meeting.

“Uttarakhand is a border state and a sacred land of Sanatan Dharma. Attempts to alter its demography must be stopped. The SIT will help intensify this effort,” he said.

Meanwhile, officials claimed that some incidents where individuals of other faiths posed as Hindu saints to mislead people also came to the fore. “In some cases, illegal Bangladeshi immigrants were found living under false identities. Several missing persons were also reunited with their families during the operation,” they said.

More about ‘Kalanemi’

The name ‘Kalanemiis inspired by Hindu mythology, in which a demon, named Kalanemi, attempted to mislead by disguising himself as a saint.

The government named the operation because impersonators have been posing as sadhus to exploit the faith of devotees and cheat people, especially women.

Read More

  1. CM Dhami Orders Safety At Major Uttarakhand Shrines After Haridwar Mansa Devi Temple Stampede
  2. Uttarakhand Launches Operation Kalnemi To Nab Fake Spiritualists, 127 Held So Far

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to strengthen monitoring of ‘Operation Kalanemi,’ a statewide crackdown on imposters posing as saints or religious figures. This comes amid police action against more than 3,000 individuals under the operation since early this month.

A senior police official said the SIT would ensure that the campaign remains effective and focused, even as action is being taken against the impostors.

On July 10, the initiative was launched by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who said that the campaign was aimed at protecting the religious and cultural integrity of the state.

On Monday, Dhami called for the stringent enforcement of the anti-conversion law and stronger oversight of suspected demographic manipulation while heading a high-level meeting.

“Uttarakhand is a border state and a sacred land of Sanatan Dharma. Attempts to alter its demography must be stopped. The SIT will help intensify this effort,” he said.

Meanwhile, officials claimed that some incidents where individuals of other faiths posed as Hindu saints to mislead people also came to the fore. “In some cases, illegal Bangladeshi immigrants were found living under false identities. Several missing persons were also reunited with their families during the operation,” they said.

More about ‘Kalanemi’

The name ‘Kalanemiis inspired by Hindu mythology, in which a demon, named Kalanemi, attempted to mislead by disguising himself as a saint.

The government named the operation because impersonators have been posing as sadhus to exploit the faith of devotees and cheat people, especially women.

Read More

  1. CM Dhami Orders Safety At Major Uttarakhand Shrines After Haridwar Mansa Devi Temple Stampede
  2. Uttarakhand Launches Operation Kalnemi To Nab Fake Spiritualists, 127 Held So Far

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

OPERATION KALANEMIUTTARAKHAND SIT AGAINST IMPOSTERSPUSHKAR SINGH DHAMIRELIGIOUS IMPOSTERS IN UTTARAKHAND

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

On Kargil Vijay Diwas, Maha Vir Chakra Col Sonam Wangchuk Recalls Ladakh Scouts' Role In India's Victory

Calming Yoga Poses That Will Support Your Gut Health And Improve Digestion

Meet Nushver, The Metal Band From Mumbai Turning Mortality Into Melody

Interview | 'The Kargil War Lasted 52 Days, But We Broke Pakistan In 22 Minutes In Operation Sindoor', Param Vir Chakra Awardee Yogendra Singh Yadav

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.