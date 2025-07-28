ETV Bharat / bharat

Uttarakhand Forms SIT To Oversee Crackdown On Religious Imposters Under ‘Operation Kalanemi’

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to strengthen monitoring of ‘Operation Kalanemi,’ a statewide crackdown on imposters posing as saints or religious figures. This comes amid police action against more than 3,000 individuals under the operation since early this month.

A senior police official said the SIT would ensure that the campaign remains effective and focused, even as action is being taken against the impostors.

On July 10, the initiative was launched by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who said that the campaign was aimed at protecting the religious and cultural integrity of the state.

On Monday, Dhami called for the stringent enforcement of the anti-conversion law and stronger oversight of suspected demographic manipulation while heading a high-level meeting.

“Uttarakhand is a border state and a sacred land of Sanatan Dharma. Attempts to alter its demography must be stopped. The SIT will help intensify this effort,” he said.