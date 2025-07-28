Uttarakhand Forms SIT To Oversee Crackdown On Religious Imposters Under ‘Operation Kalanemi’

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to strengthen monitoring of ‘Operation Kalanemi,’ a statewide crackdown on imposters posing as saints or religious figures. This comes amid police action against more than 3,000 individuals under the operation since early this month.
A senior police official said the SIT would ensure that the campaign remains effective and focused, even as action is being taken against the impostors.
On July 10, the initiative was launched by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who said that the campaign was aimed at protecting the religious and cultural integrity of the state.
On Monday, Dhami called for the stringent enforcement of the anti-conversion law and stronger oversight of suspected demographic manipulation while heading a high-level meeting.
“Uttarakhand is a border state and a sacred land of Sanatan Dharma. Attempts to alter its demography must be stopped. The SIT will help intensify this effort,” he said.
Meanwhile, officials claimed that some incidents where individuals of other faiths posed as Hindu saints to mislead people also came to the fore. “In some cases, illegal Bangladeshi immigrants were found living under false identities. Several missing persons were also reunited with their families during the operation,” they said.
More about ‘Kalanemi’
The name ‘Kalanemi’ is inspired by Hindu mythology, in which a demon, named Kalanemi, attempted to mislead by disguising himself as a saint.
The government named the operation because impersonators have been posing as sadhus to exploit the faith of devotees and cheat people, especially women.
