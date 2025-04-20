Uttarakhand: Former Congress MLA Booked For Smashing Smart Meters

Ramnagar: A former Congress MLA of Uttarakhand has been booked for allegedly smashing electric smart prepaid metres on the ground in protest.

It is learnt that when smart metres were being installed at shops in the Shivalpur Chungi area of the Ramnagar district on April 17, Ranjit Singh Rawat reached the spot with supporters and started protesting the installation. Onlookers say Singh disrupted the installation work and threw some of them on the ground, leading to a ruckus at the spot.

"The government is forcibly installing smart meters without the consent of consumers, due to which people are getting hefty bills. The government should immediately stop this scheme," Singh said.

Meanwhile, Chandralal, a junior engineer of the Electrical Testing Laboratory, Ramnagar, has filed a complaint against the former MLA and his supporters, based on which an FIR was registered by the police, followed by an investigation.

"Based on the complaint of Chandralal, junior engineer of the Electrical Testing Laboratory, Ramnagar, a case has been registered against former MLA Ranjit Singh Rawat and his supporters. It has been alleged in the complaint that the accused created a ruckus by obstructing government work on the spot. A detailed investigation is being done into this matter," Mohammad Yunus, SSI of Ramnagar Police Station, said.

However, Congress called the move a political vendetta, saying raising the issue faced by the public is the right of any public representative.

The government is installing smart prepaid meters to make the electricity system more transparent and accurate. The tender for the installation of these meters has been entrusted to a private agency. However, in many areas of Uttarakhand, the resentment of consumers is increasing regarding these meters.

Consumers say that following the installations, electricity bills are increasing unnecessarily. Recently, after the installation of a smart meter, the monthly energy bill of a consumer in Haldwani stood at Rs 46 lakh, after which questions have been raised against the move.