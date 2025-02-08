Dehradun: Former CM Nishank's Daughter Duped Of Rs 4 Cr In The Name Of Heroine Role

Dehradun: Aarushi Nishank, daughter of former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and former Union Cabinet Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, has become a victim of fraud. The accused allegedly cheated Aarushi Nishank of several crores of rupees by luring her with a role as an actress in a film and more profit. In this case, the police in Dehradun city police station has registered a case against two Mumbai producers - Mansi Varun Bagla and Varun Pramod Kumar Bagla.

Aarushi Nishank, daughter of former Chief Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, had given a complaint to the police. In the complaint, Aarushi Nishank said that she produces films and acts in them through her partnership firm Himshri Films. In connection with the film, Mansi Varun Bagla and Varun Pramod Kumar Bagla, residents of Juhu, Mumbai, Maharashtra, met Aarushi at her home in Dehradun.

How the fraud started: According to Aarushi Nishank, the two introduced themselves as the directors of Mini Films Pvt Ltd and told her that they were going to produce a film called Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan with famous actors Shanaya Kapoor and Vikram Massey. She was told that there was another major actress role in this film and, if Aarushi Nishank plays this role, she will get immense fame and profit in the film industry. But she will get this role only if she invests five crore rupees in this film from her own firm or from someone she knows, they said, as per the complaint.

Aarushi Nishank alleged that the accused lured her by saying that this investment will give 20 percent profit to her firm, which will be around Rs 15 crores. Both of them told Aarushi that she will finalize the script of her important role on her own and will cast her in the role as per their satisfaction. The accused even told Aarushi that if she is not satisfied with her role, then her money of Rs five crores will be returned with 15 percent annual interest.

Accused 'took' Rs 4 Cr: Aarushi Nishank later signed an MoU between Mini Films Private Limited and Aarushi Nishank's firm Himshree Films, the accused took two crore rupees on the next day on 10 October. A few days later, going against the terms of the MoU, on the pretext of different types of pressure, another Rs 25 lakh was taken on 27 October, Rs 75 lakh on 30 October and one crore rupees on 19 November.

Later, Aarushi Nishank realized that she had been cheated after she received a message on 5th February from the accused that all the shooting of this film in India has been completed. Now the remaining shooting has to be done in Europe and now some other actress has been selected in place of Aarushi in this film.

Threatened with death: Not only this, both the film producers published and circulated fake photographs of the film director and the film team on the official page of Mini Films Pvt Ltd, from which the photograph of Aarushi Nishank was removed and cropped with the intent to commit fraud. After all this, when Aarushi asked for her money back, both the film producers through various means threatened to kill her, defame her family in the society, as per her complaint.

Kotwali Nagar in-charge Chandrabhan Adhikari told that on the basis of Aarushi's complaint, a case has been registered against Mansi Varun Bagla and Varun Pramod Kumar Bagla, residents of Juhu, Mumbai, Maharashtra, under various sections including fraud and the police is investigating the matter.