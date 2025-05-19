Uttarakhand Forest Department On Bird Flu Alert After Tigress Death In Uttar Pradesh

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Forest Department is on alert following the death of a tigress in a zoo in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh on account of bird flu. An advisory has been issued to the forest departments of both the states. The Central Zoo Authority (CZA) has also come out with standard operating procedures (SOP) for the states.

The CZA has sought a report on various zoos and national parks in the state. Instructions have been sent down from the office of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) to various officials. There are 560 tigers in Uttarakhand besides a substantial number of elephants and leopards. The state houses several zoos and reserve forest areas.

Bird flu alert at Uttarakhand zoos. (ETV Bharat)

“Since the bird flu virus spreads very fast we are taking special precautions. The officials have been asked to strictly follow the SOPs,” said PCCF (Wildlife) Ranjan Kumar Mishra.

The chicken feed for the animals in Dehradun zoo has been put on hold. This means that tigers, leopards and some birds will no longer get chicken as a part of their meal. Directions have also been issued to reduce activity in the animal enclosures. The zoo management has been asked to give daily status reports to the CZA along with the measure taken for disinfection.

Bringing injured birds from outside for treatment has also been stopped at the zoo keeping in mind the bird flu scare.

The visitors are also being asked to see the animals from a distance. At the same time, the zoo employees have been asked to lay special emphasis on cleanliness in the zoo premises.

“We are trying to make common people aware of the bird flu while taking required steps at the zoo,” said veterinary doctor Dr Pradeep Mishra.

What comes as a relief for Uttarakhand is that no case of bird flu has yet been reported either by the Forest Department or the Animal Husbandry Department.

Field workers have been told not to touch any bird found injured or unconscious and inform the nearest veterinary doctor immediately.

After the death of a tigress in Uttar Pradesh, some zoos have been closed.