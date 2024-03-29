Uttarakhand: Five Booked in Tarsem Singh Murder Case

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 29, 2024, 6:30 PM IST

Uttarakhand Police have booked five people in connection with Tarsem Singh murder case

Police have had a big success in the Tarsem Singh murder case. The police have identified the accused who opened fire and have registered a case against five people.

Khatima/Haldwani (Uttarakhand): Uttarakhand Police have registered a case against five people in the murder case of Kar Seva Dera chief Baba Tarsem Singh of Nanakmatta Gurudwara.

Sources said that Uttarakhand Police booked Sarvjit Singh, a resident of village Miyawind, District Tarn Taran in Punjab and Amarjeet Singh alias Bitta, a resident of village Sihora, Bilaspur, Uttar Pradesh, in connection with the case.

"Police have registered a case against three more people on Thursday night," sources said, adding no arrests have been made yet.

The Pushkar Singh Dhami-led Uttarakhand government had constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Uttarakhand Police to probe the case.

Sources further said that on March 19 both the attackers were staying in room number 23 of Bhai Mardana Yatri Niwas Nanakmatta in the Gurudwara complex.

"The attackers were spotted in the Gurudwara complex two days ago also. One of these two attackers had given his Aadhaar card in the register of Yatri Niwas. The name of the accused on the Aadhaar card is Sarvjit Singh, son of Swaroop Singh, resident of village Miyawind, district Tarn Taran in Punjab," he added.

Sources further said that the motorcycle and weapons used at the time of the crime were made available to them by a local person as part of a conspiracy.

Tarsem Singh was shot dead on Thursday by two bike-borne miscreants at around 6 AM.

