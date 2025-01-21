Jagat Singh 'Jungli' To Be Conferred Bharat Gaurav Award For Decades Of Conservation Efforts

Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand): Renowned environmentalist Jagat Singh Chaudhary, a resident of Kot Malla under Augustmuni block of Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district, has been chosen for the prestigious National Bharat Gaurav Award, to be presented in Karnataka on February 5.

The award, instituted by Rashtriya Bharat Vikas Sangam, will be conferred upon Bhagat Singh 'Jungli', as he is fondly called, for his valuable contribution in environmental protection.

The Man On A Mission

For over five decades, Jagat Singh has been relentlessly working towards forest and environment conservation. He gained national recognition after successful experiment in forestry, wherein he transformed a wasteland into a mixed forest model comprising over one lakh trees. Jagat Singh is now sharing the knowledge with 50 thousand students across the country under the Paryavaran Ki Paathshaala Abhiyan. He is also working to strengthen water conservation measures through chaal-khal (rainwater harvesting pits) and traditional water conservation experiments with the help of local people.

List Of Accolades

Over the years, Jagat Singh has received 36 national and international awards, including the National Indira Gandhi Vrikshamitra Award, Asia Pride Award, Aryabhatta Award, Green Ambassador of India, Paryavaran Shri and Uttarakhand Gaurav, among others.

When asked, the green crusader expressed gratitude to Rashtriya Bharat Vikas Sangam and said, "Such recognitions bring forward the contributions of hidden talents in the country. It serves as a motivation for others. There is now a dire need for environmental protection to secure the future of the coming generations."

The Bharat Gaurav Award is part of 'Bharatiya Samskruti Utsav' being organised by the Bharat Vikas Sangam in Karnataka for a period of nine days from January 26 to February 6. The event is expected to draw 24 lakh people from across the country, who will join in celebrating individuals who have made significant contributions in nation building.