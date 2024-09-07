ETV Bharat / bharat

Ranger among 3 Forest Staff Injured in Encounter with Smugglers in Terai Central Forest Division

Wood smugglers shot at forest staff leaving three including ranger injured in a gunfight that took place in the Terai Central Forest Division Range, Uttarakhand. The injured staff were shifted to hospital where their condition was stated to be stable. Search is intensified to capture the smugglers who were involved in this encounter.

Haldwani (Uttarakhand) : An encounter took place between smugglers and forest personnel in the Terai Central Forest Division Range, Uttarakhand, on Friday. In this encounter, three forest personnel including the ranger were shot. All the three injured were taken to the hospital. During this time, the forest smugglers escaped after getting an opportunity.

According to the information reaching here, the team of forest workers was out on patrol when the incident took place. They became engaged in a gunfight with the wood smugglers in the Peepal Padav range of Terai Central Forest Division. The wood smugglers opened fire on the forest staff as soon as they saw them. In this firing, ranger Rupnarayan Gautam and two other forest staff were shot. Meanwhile, taking advantage of the opportunity, the forest workers fled on a bike.

As soon as the information about the case was received, senior officials of the forest department also reached the spot. During this, the team seized a bike and tree cutting weapon of the forest smugglers. Also, the injured ranger and two forest workers were sent to the hospital. Officials said that the condition of the three injured employees is stable. The forest department team is searching for the accused.

Recently, the forest department team arrested a smuggler. Following this, the forest department team has been constantly patrolling the forests and foiling the plans of wood smugglers.

