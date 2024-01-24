Uttarakhand Education Department will Include State Connection of Lord Ram in School Curriculum

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently consecrated the idol of Ram Lalla at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Following this, the Uttarakhand government has started working a plan to include the state's connection of Lord Ram in the school curriculum.

Very soon students up to standard 12th will read the beliefs and mythological stories related to Lord Ram. It is understood in the National Education Policy 2020, anecdotes and stories related to many great personalities are also being made available to the students.

Director General of School Education Department, Uttarakhand Banshidhar Tiwari said that there are over 18 such places in the state, which are connected to Lord Ram.

"We want that information about our religious beliefs, faith and what kind of relationship Lord Ram has with Uttarakhand should be conveyed to the students. We are going to include the state's heritage in the curriculum. The Education Department is collecting information about mythological stories and temples related to Lord Ram," added Banshidhar Tiwari.

Banshidhar Tiwari said Lord Ram resides in the minds of Hindus not only in India but also across the globe. "Now we will also teach information related to culture and legacy of Lord Ram in the schools. Temples of Lord Ram are located in Rishikesh, Devprayag, Uttarkashi and Pithoragarh the state. The state government is keen to start this initiative in 2025," added the senior Education Department officer.

It is understood that the text book of Uttarakhand will not only contain information about beliefs, faith and temples, but will also include information related to great personalities, military officers, environment and litterateurs of the state.

It is believed that Lord Ram had come to Haridwar in 'Treta Yuga' for the 'Shraddha' of his ancestors.