Uttarakhand Disaster: 8 Army Personnel Still Missing As Harsil Camp Bore The Brunt

By Naveen Uniyal

Dharali: Eight soldiers are still reported missing from the Army camp in Harsil, located about three kilometres from Dharali in the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand, which also bore the brunt of the August 5 disaster as thousands of tonnes of debris flowed down the mountain slopes, hitting it directly.

When ETV Bharat reached the camp, it was greeted by overturned army vehicles and mounds of debris everywhere. Soldiers were seen transporting goods to the camp with the help of ropes, as big boulders had obstructed the main pathway. A lake formed from the deposited debris has become a threat to the nearby army camps.

Senior military leadership – including the General Officer Commanding, Uttar Bharat Area, and the Commander, 9 (Independent) Mountain Brigade – are on the ground in Harsil to oversee operations and ensure close synergy between military and civilian agencies.

Improved weather conditions in Matli and Harsil have aided rescue work, though poor visibility and rain in Dehradun temporarily delayed some planned air sorties.

"So far, 357 civilians have been rescued, among them 119 airlifted to Dehradun. Rescue teams comprising Indian Army columns, combat engineers, medical units, and specialised Search and Rescue (SAR) dog squads are busy finding the missing and stranded ones. The NDRF has deployed 105 personnel, working alongside SDRF and ITBP teams, with medical officers positioned in Harsil and Dharali," the Indian Army said in a statement.

Army doctors, nursing assistants, and combat medics are providing on-site treatment to evacuees at transit points. Among those rescued are 13 Army personnel. However, eight soldiers from the 14 Rajputana Rifles remain unaccounted for. The civil administration has reported around 100 civilians still missing, and two civilian fatalities have been confirmed.

The Limchigad bridge, a vital link for transportation, was washed away during the August 5 cloudburst, and intensive efforts are underway to restore connectivity.