Uttarakhand Disaster: 8 Army Personnel Still Missing As Harsil Camp Bore The Brunt

Dharali: Eight soldiers are still reported missing from the Army camp in Harsil, located about three kilometres from Dharali in the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand, which also bore the brunt of the August 5 disaster as thousands of tonnes of debris flowed down the mountain slopes, hitting it directly.
When ETV Bharat reached the camp, it was greeted by overturned army vehicles and mounds of debris everywhere. Soldiers were seen transporting goods to the camp with the help of ropes, as big boulders had obstructed the main pathway. A lake formed from the deposited debris has become a threat to the nearby army camps.
Senior military leadership – including the General Officer Commanding, Uttar Bharat Area, and the Commander, 9 (Independent) Mountain Brigade – are on the ground in Harsil to oversee operations and ensure close synergy between military and civilian agencies.
Improved weather conditions in Matli and Harsil have aided rescue work, though poor visibility and rain in Dehradun temporarily delayed some planned air sorties.
"So far, 357 civilians have been rescued, among them 119 airlifted to Dehradun. Rescue teams comprising Indian Army columns, combat engineers, medical units, and specialised Search and Rescue (SAR) dog squads are busy finding the missing and stranded ones. The NDRF has deployed 105 personnel, working alongside SDRF and ITBP teams, with medical officers positioned in Harsil and Dharali," the Indian Army said in a statement.
Army doctors, nursing assistants, and combat medics are providing on-site treatment to evacuees at transit points. Among those rescued are 13 Army personnel. However, eight soldiers from the 14 Rajputana Rifles remain unaccounted for. The civil administration has reported around 100 civilians still missing, and two civilian fatalities have been confirmed.
The Limchigad bridge, a vital link for transportation, was washed away during the August 5 cloudburst, and intensive efforts are underway to restore connectivity.
Police teams, SDRF, engineers, and other rescue units, along with the Indian Army's engineering, search, medical, and communication teams, have been working around the clock to construct a 90-foot Bailey Bridge in Limchigad.
The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and Army engineers are carrying out the construction of the bridge, while clearance work is being carried out on heavily damaged stretches between Gangotri and Uttarkashi.
Sharing the progress on X, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami wrote, "During the disaster in Dharali (Uttarkashi), the extremely crucial Limchigad bridge, from a connectivity perspective, was washed away, completely disrupting transportation. Subsequently, work was being carried out on a war footing to construct a Bailey bridge here."
"As a result of the tireless efforts of our police teams, SDRF, engineers, and other rescue teams, the construction of this bridge is now in its final stage and will be opened for transportation in just a few hours. This bridge will bring significant relief to the disaster-affected people," he added.
As per official figures, 33 helicopter sorties evacuated 195 civilians on Saturday, while 200 tourists were helped to cross mudslide-hit zones.
Meanwhile, search and rescue operations are still underway in Dharali, with helicopter services making continuous flights from Matli helipad in Uttarkashi to the affected areas.
Gangotri MLA Suresh Chauhan, who is visiting Dharali, said, "The rescue work is progressing, and many people have already been rescued. Our Army, ITBP, SDRF, and other rescue officials are working on search and relief operations."
"Roads are washed out in several places, but we are committed to restoring connectivity. The Chief Minister has also assured financial assistance for this," he added.
Dhami on Saturday said the top priority was to move people to safety. "Despite adverse weather conditions, more than 1,000 people have been rescued so far, including residents and pilgrims from across the country," he said.
He also announced that the state government will provide six months' ration to families affected by the disaster and extend financial aid to those whose houses have been damaged.
