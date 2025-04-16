Silkyara Tunnel Breakthrough A Major Milestone In Char Dham All-Weather Road Project

Uttarkashi: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday attended the breakthrough ceremony of the Silkyara Tunnel at Uttarkashi and entered inside it. Following the event, he is attending the consecration ceremony of Lord Baukhnag, whose temple was rebuilt following its damage in the tunnel construction.

In 2023, Dhami that the conclusion of the rescue operation to build a temple of the deity exactly where it stood originally at the mouth of the tunnel. The temple has been reconstructed at the mouth of the tunnel by the Silkyara Tunnel Construction Agency, where Dhami is attending the Pran Pratistha (consecration) ceremony.

"Hail Baba Baukhnag! I am departing from Dehradun to Silkyara for the consecration ceremony at Baba Baukhnag Ji's temple and the breakthrough event of the Silkyara Tunnel," Dhami posted on X.

The Project

The Silkyara-Barkot tunnel is part of the ambitious Char Dham all-weather road project. The construction of the tunnel was tendered to Hyderabad-headquartered Navayuga Engineering Company by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL), a fully-owned company of the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways. The Silkyaara tunnel is a two-lane and two-directional tunnel that will reduce the distance between Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham by 26 km, helping pilgrims of the Char Dham Yatra save time. The project cost is estimated at about Rs 853 crores.

The construction of the tunnel started in 2018-19 to connect Silkyara with Pol village on the Yamunotri Highway at an expense of Rs 853.79 crore. With the breakthrough of the 4.5-km-long two-lane Silkyara tunnel, the Char Dham all-weather road project will move one step forward.