'They tried to play with fire': Uttarakhand CM Dhami on Haldwani violence

Almora (Uttarakhand) : Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who is on a one-day visit to Dhami district, held a grand road show from the Army Ground to Shikhar Tirahe via the main market today. Meanwhile, Congress workers protested against the Dhami government on various issues including Ankita Bhandari murder case, UK Triple SC scam and Kedarnath gold theft.

Also, the road was blocked in Chaughanpata, when a clash was also seen between the police and Congress workers. A large number of BJP workers, school students, NCC cadets and others participated in the road show. At the same time, women from local and remote villages wearing traditional clothes gave a grand welcome to Chief Minister Dhami. The district administration also remained on alert mode regarding the visit of CM Dhami. Police forces were deployed at every nook and corner.

Development schemes: After the road show, CM Dhami left for the Livelihood Festival organized in Hawalbagh. There the CM met the beneficiaries and interacted with them. After this, CM Dhami will leave from RBI campus, Hawalbagh and reach the Livelihood Festival site and inspect the artisan gallery and departmental stalls. During this period, the foundation stone laying and inauguration of various development schemes will also be done.

CM Dhami strongly condemned the Haldwani violence and said that those who commit violence and break the law will not be spared. Those creating trouble will not be spared and soon they will realize that they have tried to play with fire, he said. "We are trying to remove encroachment from all parts of the state," he said. He further said that every penny will be recovered from those who have damaged property.

Earlier, Chief Minister Dhami had reached the affected place yesterday to take stock of the situation after the Haldwani violence. After reaching there, he met the injured policemen and described the incident as condemnable.