Uttarakhand Avalanche Updates: 47 Workers Rescued, 8 Remain Trapped; Choppers Roped In

Chamoli: Fourteen of the remaining 22 Boarder Roads Organisation workers trapped under several feet of snow in Mana village in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district were rescued on Saturday morning as the weather cleared up. Choppers have also been roped in for the rescue operations.

A glacial lake broke on Friday near Mana village, close to Badrinath Dham in Uttarkhand's Chamoli district, in which at least 55 BRO workers were trapped under the debris and 33 of them were rescued. Rain and snowfall hampered the rescue efforts and the operation was suspended as the night fell.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday gathered information about the ongoing relief and rescue operation and said that he will visit Chamoli for an on-site inspection. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took updates from CM Dhami regarding the rescue operations.

"In the morning, through telephone, I took detailed information about the relief and rescue operation being carried out to rescue the workers trapped in the avalanche near Mana. I have instructed the officials to airlift the seriously injured workers who were rescued yesterday to a higher centre. I am also leaving for Chamoli for an on-site inspection," CM Dhami posted on X.

"With the weather clearing up, relief and rescue operations have been expedited. With the blessings of Lord Badri and the tireless efforts of rescue workers, efforts are being made to rescue all the workers trapped in the snow as soon as possible," he added.

Meanwhile, three injured individuals have been evacuated to the Military Hospital in Joshimath as the helicopter services have commenced.

Chamoli District Disaster Management Officer N K Joshi said that the Army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel based in Mana have resumed the rescue operation.

According to a list released by the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority, the trapped labourers are from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir, among other states. The list has 10 labourers' names, without mentioning the states they belong to.

Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman said that the rescue and relief operations are taking place swiftly. "Inclement weather persists there. The Chief Minister is continuously monitoring the situation. He visited the control room twice yesterday. He sought a detailed update on everything. Rescue and relief operations are taking place swiftly," said Vinod Kumar Suman.

Vinod Kumar Suman further mentioned that more than 200 people are ready to be dispatched to the spot for rescue operations.

"Four helicopters are operational. If needed, more facilities will be put in use. One Mi-17 helicopter of the Indian Air Force is on standby; once the weather clears, it will be here. The weather is clearing in Joshimath. We are setting up a helipad near Mana because our helipad is covered with snow. Snow-clearing operations are ongoing. We hope that after the helipad is prepared, the rescue and relief operations will further speed up," Suman said. (with inputs from agencies).