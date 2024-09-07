Uttarakhand: Congress Targets BJP After Two Arrested With 40 Live Cartridges Along Indo-Nepal Border; Alleges Cover-Up

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): After the SSB caught two men with 40 live cartridges along the Indo-Nepal border area in Champawat, the state Congress has cornered the Pushkar Singh Dhami government over the issue and alleged a cover-up in the case.

Almora resident Dinesh Chandra (47) and Nainital resident Satish Nainwal (40) were arrested along with the of 7.65 mm cartridges by the SSB during routine patrolling along the Indo-Nepal border under Banbasa police station limits on Friday evening during routine checking. The SSB later handed over the duo to the Banbasa police.

After the arrest of the BJP's MLA's brother came to light, the Uttarakhand Congress has launched a scathing attack at the Pushkar Singh Dhami led government over the matter. Congress State President Karan Mahara alleged that after the arrests, the Dhami government was trying to cover up the case.

“The focus is now being shifted on the arms license. Can anyone go to another country with cartridges? Can the country's borders be crossed? But the administration is buying time whether he possessed the license. In which direction is BJP taking the country and the state? Let us unite and protest against those who commit such acts,” Mahara said.

Former Chief Minister Harish Rawat termed the incident “extremely worrying considering the history of Maoism”. “From the state government to the central government, everyone is trying to suppress this matter,” Rawat said adding “districts bordering Nepal had earlier also expressed concern that some illegal activities are taking place on the border”. “Today, it is proved as to who is involved in what kind of activities,” added Rawat.

Rawat claimed that the Nepal government too had taken up the illegal activities along the international border, with the administration of the districts adjoining the Indian borders. “Considering the sensitivity of India's relations with Nepal and the old history of Maoism around this region, this incident has become a matter of extreme concern. This incident becomes even more worrying when the ruling party is trying to suppress this incident from Dehradun to Delhi,” he alleged.

Rawat said that Congress will highlight the matter before the people of the state. “If needed, Congress will collect more facts and go to the Governor and meet him regarding this matter related to internal security,” he said.