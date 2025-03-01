ETV Bharat / bharat

'Heard Thunder, Saw A Deluge Of Snow Rolling Towards Us': A Survivor Of Uttarakhand Avalanche

Injured labourers receive treatment at a military hospital following an avalanche, at Joshimath, in Chamoli district, Uttarakhand, Saturday, March 1, 2025. ( PTI )

Jyotirmath: On Friday, Gopal Joshi, one of 55 construction workers housed in containers near Mana, came out expecting a morning sheathed in silence like every day. What he met with was a roaring cascade of snow coming right at them with a ferocious speed.

The avalanche, common in winter in the area, eventually left the site in a state of ruin, and the workers plodding in thick snow to outrun a veritable entombment.

Fifty workers were rescued, while four of them died on Saturday.

Joshi, a native of Narayanbagar in the Chamoli district, had been operating an accelerator machine for the last several months. The group was employed at a BRO camp by the Vijay Infra Construction Company.

It all happened in a jiffy, Joshi, who was admitted for treatment along with his 22 colleagues in the Army's Jyotirmath hospital, recalled.

The weather was as bad as it had been for the last few days, he said.

"Snow was falling outside. The incident must have happened around 6 am. As soon as we came out of the container, we heard thunder. When we looked towards the top, we saw a deluge of snow rolling towards us. I shouted to alert my companions and ran.

"There were already several feet of snow, due to which we could not run fast. After two hours, the soldiers of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police came to rescue us," he said.

Joshi and his companions were brought from Mana to Jyotirmath on Saturday by army helicopters for treatment at an army hospital. He bore a minor injury on his head and pain in his chest.