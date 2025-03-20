Uttar Pradesh Youth Found Dead In US; Family Seeks PM Modi’s Help To Bring Body Back Home

Rampur: A youth of this district in Uttar Pradesh has died under suspicious circumstances in the United States (US), leaving his family in a state of grief and devastation.

Harjot Singh, a native of Satra Kheda village in the Bilaspur assembly constituency, was allegedly found unconscious and bleeding in a bathroom at his workplace in California.

His father, Malkit Singh, said that Harjot, alias Jot Sandhu, had moved to the U.K. two years ago for work. After spending more than a year there, he relocated to the U.S. and joined a private company as a security guard.

Family of Harjot Singh mourning his mysterious death in US (ETV Bharat)

On Tuesday, Harjot went to the washroom but did not return despite a prolonged period. Concerned colleagues went to see him, but he was unresponsive, so they broke down the door and found him bleeding from his nose and mouth. “He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead,” Harjot’s family claimed, citing his colleagues.

Malkit Singh, a farmer from Satra Kheda, has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help the family in bringing his son's body back to India so the family can perform his last rites.

“We are heartbroken. Our only wish is to bring my son’s body home,” Malkit said.

Bilaspur MLA Baldev Singh Aulakh, who is also the Minister of State for Agriculture, has also expressed his condolences to the family and has assured them of every possible help during this difficult time.