ETV Bharat / bharat

Uttar Pradesh Woman Shahzadi Khan Executed In UAE Buried In Abu Dhabi: MEA

An External Ministry spokesperson said that the burial was carried out as per UAE regulations in presence of her family's representatives.

Uttar Pradesh Woman Shahzadi Khan Executed In UAE
Uttar Pradesh Woman Shahzadi Khan (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 6, 2025, 6:34 PM IST

New Delhi: Shahzadi Khan, the woman from Uttar Pradesh who was executed in the UAE on murder charges last month was buried on Thursday in Abu Dhabi as per regulations of the local authorities, an spokesperson for the External Affairs Ministry said.
“Burial of Ms. Shahjadi Khan, an Indian national, was conducted today in Abu Dhabi as per regulations of UAE authorities,” the spokesperson said.

According to the MEA spokesperson, prior to her burial, the authorized representatives of Shahjadi's family paid respect to the mortal remains and also attended the funeral prayers at the mosque as well as the burial at the Baniyas cemetery.

Embassy officials assisted the authorized representatives in this regard as well as attended the last rites, added the spokesperson.

As already reported by ETV Bharat, Shahzadi Khan, an Indian woman on death row in the UAE, was executed on February 15, 2025, for the alleged murder of a four-month-old child under her care. The same was confirmed by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to the Delhi High Court recently.

Shahzadi's father, Shabbir Khan had expressed his anguish at the alleged lack of support from the authorities in the infant's death case in which his daughter was convicted.

New Delhi: Shahzadi Khan, the woman from Uttar Pradesh who was executed in the UAE on murder charges last month was buried on Thursday in Abu Dhabi as per regulations of the local authorities, an spokesperson for the External Affairs Ministry said.
“Burial of Ms. Shahjadi Khan, an Indian national, was conducted today in Abu Dhabi as per regulations of UAE authorities,” the spokesperson said.

According to the MEA spokesperson, prior to her burial, the authorized representatives of Shahjadi's family paid respect to the mortal remains and also attended the funeral prayers at the mosque as well as the burial at the Baniyas cemetery.

Embassy officials assisted the authorized representatives in this regard as well as attended the last rites, added the spokesperson.

As already reported by ETV Bharat, Shahzadi Khan, an Indian woman on death row in the UAE, was executed on February 15, 2025, for the alleged murder of a four-month-old child under her care. The same was confirmed by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to the Delhi High Court recently.

Shahzadi's father, Shabbir Khan had expressed his anguish at the alleged lack of support from the authorities in the infant's death case in which his daughter was convicted.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SHAHZADI KHAN EXECUTEDSHAHZADI KHAN BURIEDINDIAN WOMAN EXECUTED IN UAESHAHZADI KHAN UAE MURDER CHARGES

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Mushroom Jalebi: Sweet And Savoury Innovation From Haryana Farmer Couple

A Sip At A Time: Naali Cha, Odia Series Explores Bittersweet Taste Of Virtual And Real World

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC's Order Of Rs 5 Lakh Compensation For Wrongful Confinement

Geopolitics | Donald Trump's Tectonic Shifts In US Foreign Policy And Russia-Ukraine War

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.