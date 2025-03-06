ETV Bharat / bharat

Uttar Pradesh Woman Shahzadi Khan Executed In UAE Buried In Abu Dhabi: MEA

New Delhi: Shahzadi Khan, the woman from Uttar Pradesh who was executed in the UAE on murder charges last month was buried on Thursday in Abu Dhabi as per regulations of the local authorities, an spokesperson for the External Affairs Ministry said.

“Burial of Ms. Shahjadi Khan, an Indian national, was conducted today in Abu Dhabi as per regulations of UAE authorities,” the spokesperson said.

According to the MEA spokesperson, prior to her burial, the authorized representatives of Shahjadi's family paid respect to the mortal remains and also attended the funeral prayers at the mosque as well as the burial at the Baniyas cemetery.

Embassy officials assisted the authorized representatives in this regard as well as attended the last rites, added the spokesperson.