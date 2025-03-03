ETV Bharat / bharat

Uttar Pradesh Woman Executed In Abu Dhabi For 'Killing' Infant; MEA Tells Delhi Court And Her Father

New Delhi: An Indian woman on death row in Abu Dhabi for the alleged murder of a four-month-old child has already been executed on February 15, the Delhi High Court hearing her father's plea about her well-being was informed on Monday.

On being informed about the development, Justice Sachin Datta termed it "very unfortunate".

"It is over. She was executed on February 15. Her last rites will be held on March 5," Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma told the court. The submission was made in a hearing on a petition by the 33-year-old woman's father seeking to know her well-being.

Shahzadi Khan was handed over to the Abu Dhabi police on February 10, 2023 and she was sentenced to death on July 31, 2023. She was lodged in the Al Wathba jail.

Shabbir Khan, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Banda, said there was "profound uncertainty" regarding his daughter Shahzadi's situation and his repeated applications to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for clarification were fruitless.

The plea further alleged that Shahzadi was inadequately represented before the local courts in the case over the alleged murder of her employer's four-month-old child and she was pressured into confessing, leading to the imposition of the death penalty on her.

During the hearing, the petitioner's counsel said his limited prayer was to know whether his daughter was alive or she had been hanged.