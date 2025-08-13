UP: Mentally-Challenged Mute Woman Gang-Raped, Chased By Men On Deserted Road

Balrampur: A mentally challenged and deaf-mute woman was allegedly gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur district after being chased by bike-borne men on a deserted road, the horror captured on CCTV that helped identify two suspects, police said on Wednesday.

The two accused -- Ankur Verma and Harshit Pandey -- were arrested following a police encounter and have admitted to the crime during preliminary interrogation, Superintendent of Police Vikash Kumar.

In the harrowing 16-second CCTV footage, the woman, seemingly barefoot, was seen running on a dimly lit deserted road and men chasing her on motorcycles.

The incident came to light after the 21-year-old woman’s brother lodged a complaint with the Kotwali Dehat police station two days ago alleging that his deaf-mute and mentally challenged sister was raped. SP Kumar informed that an FIR was registered on Monday, and an immediate investigation was launched.

"The route taken by the girl was thoroughly inspected, and CCTV footage helped identify suspects -- Ankur Verma and Harshit Pandey. They were arrested following a police encounter and have admitted to the crime during preliminary interrogation," Kumar said.

According to the complaint, the woman was going to her home from her maternal uncle's house when she was forcibly picked up on a motorcycle by some unidentified men midway. These accused persons allegedly raped her at an isolated spot nearby, it added.

Additional SP Vishal Pandey said the site of the assault was inspected promptly, and the victim was sent for medical examination. Police collected evidence and closely analysed CCTV footage to expedite the probe, Pandey added. While the girl is undergoing medical care, further legal proceedings in the case are underway, police added.

