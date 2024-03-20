Uttar Pradesh: Two Children Beaten to Death Using Wooden Plank

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) : Two boys aged three and six years were allegedly beaten to death by their aunt in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, police said on Wednesday.

"A woman named Pooja hit her two nephews on their head using a wooden plank in in Hargarh village of Bhargarh area in the jurisdiction of Meja police station. The kids died on the spot and the accused fled from the spot," a senior police official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Yamuna Nagar Shraddha N Pandey said that police reached the spot after receiving information from the villagers and sent the bodies for post-mortem.

"On the complaint of the children's grandfather, a case has been registered against the woman under relevant sections of the IPC. We have started the probe. Initial investigation has revealed that the accused is mentally unstable. Two police teams have been formed to nab the accused. She will be arrested soon," added Pandey.

The deceased have been identified as Avi and Lucky, the senior police official added. It is also understood that the father of the deceased Sanjay Bhartiya has left for Prayagraj from Mumbai in Maharashtra. Police sources said Pooja lived in her maternal home and she often had fights with her sister-in-law.

