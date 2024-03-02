Uttar Pradesh: Thousands of Covid PPE Kits Found in Roadside Garbage Heap; Probe Ordered

Basti (Uttar Pradesh) : Personal protection equipment (PPE) kits played an important role to prevent infections at the height of the Corona epidemic in the country. However, after the epidemic eased, the officials concerned apparently paid scant interest in preserving these kits. As a result, PPE kits are now being thrown into the garbage heaps.

In the latest instance, about six bundles of PPE kits were found in the garbage near Patel Chowk in Basti on the Gorakhpur-Lucknow National Highway. Passersby had informed health officials about finding PPE kits in the garbage. Some people saw a DCM driver throwing away a PPE kit, which is said to be brought from a private hospital.

When the health department got the information, many officials including the Deputy Chief Medical Officer (DCMO) reached the spot and conducted investigation. Along with disposing of the recovered PPE kit, instructions have been given to the police to investigate the matter.

At present, instructions have been given to dispose of the kits at an appropriate place with the help of police and health workers. The matter has reached the health department. The ACMO has set up an investigation to find out who is responsible for this. The number of kits is said to be in thousands.

Deputy CMO Dr. Ashok Kumar Chaudhary says that the PPE kits used during Corona testing are now used as bio-medical waste. The case of throwing PPE kits in roadside garbage will be investigated and action will be taken, he said. The value of the recovered PPE kits is in lakhs.