Uttar Pradesh: 2 Killed as Water Tank Collapses in Mathura; 9 Others Injured

Mathura : Late on Sunday evening, a huge water tank collapsed in the city's Krishna Vihar. Many people were buried under the debris of the tank. Local people reached the spot on hearing the screams of the victims. As many as 11 people were buried under the debris and they were admitted to the district hospital for treatment. Two of them died.

The district administration initiated rescue operations and search is on for any more people buried under the debris. The tank allegedly collapsed due to leakage. The sound of the tank falling was heard up to 2 km away. It felt like earthquake tremors. The sound of the water tank falling was so terrifying that people came out of their houses in fear.

A park was built for children to play under the tank. Six people were seriously injured in the accident. The water tank was constructed by the Jal Kal Department in 2021. Local people had raised many questions regarding the construction, but the officials ignored them. It had a capacity for two and a half lakh litres. Water is supplied to homes from this.

Due to the monsoon in North India, it has been raining intermittently in the district for the last two days. Due to this, the drains in the streets got filled with water. There was a problem of waterlogging at many intersections of the city. There was also a complaint of leakage of water tank located in Krishna Vihar, but there was no immediate action from any side.

District Magistrate Shailesh Kumar Singh said that 6 people were buried under the debris due to the collapse of a water tank located in Krishna Vihar Colony. Rescue operation is going on at the spot.