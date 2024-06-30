ETV Bharat / bharat

Uttar Pradesh: 2 Killed as Water Tank Collapses in Mathura; 9 Others Injured

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 13 hours ago

A huge water tanking having a capacity for 2.5 lakh litres collapsed in Krishna Vihar residential locality at Uttar Pradesh's Mathura allegedly due to water leakage. There have been rains in the area for the last few days. Two persons died in the incident while nine others were injured.

Collapse of water tank at Uttar Pradesh's Mathura.
Collapse of water tank at Uttar Pradesh's Mathura.

Mathura : Late on Sunday evening, a huge water tank collapsed in the city's Krishna Vihar. Many people were buried under the debris of the tank. Local people reached the spot on hearing the screams of the victims. As many as 11 people were buried under the debris and they were admitted to the district hospital for treatment. Two of them died.

The district administration initiated rescue operations and search is on for any more people buried under the debris. The tank allegedly collapsed due to leakage. The sound of the tank falling was heard up to 2 km away. It felt like earthquake tremors. The sound of the water tank falling was so terrifying that people came out of their houses in fear.

A park was built for children to play under the tank. Six people were seriously injured in the accident. The water tank was constructed by the Jal Kal Department in 2021. Local people had raised many questions regarding the construction, but the officials ignored them. It had a capacity for two and a half lakh litres. Water is supplied to homes from this.

Due to the monsoon in North India, it has been raining intermittently in the district for the last two days. Due to this, the drains in the streets got filled with water. There was a problem of waterlogging at many intersections of the city. There was also a complaint of leakage of water tank located in Krishna Vihar, but there was no immediate action from any side.

District Magistrate Shailesh Kumar Singh said that 6 people were buried under the debris due to the collapse of a water tank located in Krishna Vihar Colony. Rescue operation is going on at the spot.

Read more

  1. Delhi Airport Roof Collapse: Kharge Blames Modi Rule; BJP Says Terminal Opened in Congress-led UPA Regime

Mathura : Late on Sunday evening, a huge water tank collapsed in the city's Krishna Vihar. Many people were buried under the debris of the tank. Local people reached the spot on hearing the screams of the victims. As many as 11 people were buried under the debris and they were admitted to the district hospital for treatment. Two of them died.

The district administration initiated rescue operations and search is on for any more people buried under the debris. The tank allegedly collapsed due to leakage. The sound of the tank falling was heard up to 2 km away. It felt like earthquake tremors. The sound of the water tank falling was so terrifying that people came out of their houses in fear.

A park was built for children to play under the tank. Six people were seriously injured in the accident. The water tank was constructed by the Jal Kal Department in 2021. Local people had raised many questions regarding the construction, but the officials ignored them. It had a capacity for two and a half lakh litres. Water is supplied to homes from this.

Due to the monsoon in North India, it has been raining intermittently in the district for the last two days. Due to this, the drains in the streets got filled with water. There was a problem of waterlogging at many intersections of the city. There was also a complaint of leakage of water tank located in Krishna Vihar, but there was no immediate action from any side.

District Magistrate Shailesh Kumar Singh said that 6 people were buried under the debris due to the collapse of a water tank located in Krishna Vihar Colony. Rescue operation is going on at the spot.

Read more

  1. Delhi Airport Roof Collapse: Kharge Blames Modi Rule; BJP Says Terminal Opened in Congress-led UPA Regime

TAGGED:

WATER TANKUTTAR PRADESHMATHURACOLLAPSEUTTAR PRADESH COLLAPSE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

In Frames: For India's Garbage Pickers, A Miserable And Dangerous Job Made Worse By Extreme Heat

Explained: How Fiscal Data For First 2 Months Comes As Relief For FM Sitharaman Ahead of Budget 2024-25

Explained: How US Obesity Drug May Help Treat Sleep Apnea; India Will Have To Wait

Renewal of USA's Focus On Tibet

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.