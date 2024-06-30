Uttar Pradesh: 2 Killed as Water Tank Collapses in Mathura; 9 Others Injured

Mathura : Late on Sunday evening, a huge water tank collapsed in the city's Krishna Vihar. Many people were buried under the debris of the tank. Local people reached the spot on hearing the screams of the victims. As many as 11 people were buried under the debris and they were admitted to the district hospital for treatment. Two of them died.
The district administration initiated rescue operations and search is on for any more people buried under the debris. The tank allegedly collapsed due to leakage. The sound of the tank falling was heard up to 2 km away. It felt like earthquake tremors. The sound of the water tank falling was so terrifying that people came out of their houses in fear.
A park was built for children to play under the tank. Six people were seriously injured in the accident. The water tank was constructed by the Jal Kal Department in 2021. Local people had raised many questions regarding the construction, but the officials ignored them. It had a capacity for two and a half lakh litres. Water is supplied to homes from this.