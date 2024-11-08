ETV Bharat / bharat

Uttar Pradesh Set To Shine With Mega Industrial Clusters Under Amritsar-Kolkata Corridor

New Delhi: In a major move to advance industrial growth in Uttar Pradesh, the National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC) and the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) signed a State Support Agreement (SSA) and Shareholder Agreement (SHA) on Friday. These agreements, part of the Amritsar-Kolkata Industrial Corridor (AKIC) initiative, aim to bolster manufacturing capabilities and attract investments in Agra and Prayagraj, aligning with India’s ‘Make in India’ vision, according to an official statement.

The agreements will lead to the creation of Integrated Manufacturing Clusters (IMCs) in Agra and Prayagraj, designed as hubs of industrial and economic growth. The Agra cluster will span 1,058 acres along the city’s Inner Ring Road, providing excellent connectivity to major industrial centres, including Delhi NCR and the Agra-Lucknow Expressway. Given its strategic location, the Agra cluster is expected to attract diverse industries, with anticipated investments surpassing Rs 3,400 crore. This development is expected to bring substantial employment opportunities and contribute to the local economy.

Meanwhile, the Prayagraj cluster will cover 352 acres and focus on sectors like e-mobility, food processing, leather, garments, cycle manufacturing and packaging. Projected investments in this cluster are estimated at Rs 1,600 crore, and it aims to foster sectoral diversification and economic growth in the region. The focus on specific industries is intended to boost manufacturing efficiency, while the cluster’s targeted sectors align with India’s growing emphasis on green energy, sustainable production and export-oriented growth.