ETV Bharat / bharat

Resident Doctor Dies by 'Suicide' in Car on Hospital Campus at Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 3 minutes ago

A syringe and a bottle were found in the car in which the resident doctor was found dead by colleagues on the premises of Swaroop Rani Hospital in Prayagraj. The incident happened after the doctor came out of the hospital building at 11.30 pm. No suicide note has been found and the police are investigating the case.

Doctor ends life at Prayagraj hospital.
Doctor ends life at Prayagraj hospital. (ETV Bharat)

Prayagraj : A doctor posted at the SRN hospital of the district committed suicide in his car late on Saturday night. The car was parked in the hospital campus. On the information of the staff, DCP City and other police officers reached the spot with their teams.

Marks of injection have been found on the doctor's hand. A syringe and a bottle were also found. No suicide note was found at the spot. The reason for the doctor's death has not been revealed yet. The police is investigating the entire matter. Information is being collected from fellow doctors.

DCP Abhishek Bhartiya on Prayagraj doctor's death. (ETV Bharat)

Dr. Kartikeya Srivastava, a native of Apaar Kalavad area of ​​Kotdwar in Uttarakhand, was working at Swaroop Rani Hospital in Prayagraj. He lived on Stanley Road. He left the hospital at around 11.30 pm on Saturday night. His car was also parked in the campus. After some time, when other doctors also started going home, they saw Dr. Kartikeya's dead body in the car and informed the police.

The police team including DCP City Abhishek Bhartiya reached the spot. The police searched the vehicle. Syringes and medicine bottles were found. Injection marks were also found on the hand of the deceased. DCP City said that the doctor has committed suicide. The body has been sent for postmortem. The cause of death will be known only after the report comes. Evidence has been collected. The police is also collecting information about Dr. Karthikeya from other doctors posted in the hospital.

Dr. Karthikeya was the second among three brothers and one sister. He has two brothers Ankit and Akshat. Both of them are also doctors. His sister Aditi is a jail superintendent. His father's name is Krishna Kumar Srivastava and his mother's name is Pratibha.

Suicide is not a solution:

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.

Prayagraj : A doctor posted at the SRN hospital of the district committed suicide in his car late on Saturday night. The car was parked in the hospital campus. On the information of the staff, DCP City and other police officers reached the spot with their teams.

Marks of injection have been found on the doctor's hand. A syringe and a bottle were also found. No suicide note was found at the spot. The reason for the doctor's death has not been revealed yet. The police is investigating the entire matter. Information is being collected from fellow doctors.

DCP Abhishek Bhartiya on Prayagraj doctor's death. (ETV Bharat)

Dr. Kartikeya Srivastava, a native of Apaar Kalavad area of ​​Kotdwar in Uttarakhand, was working at Swaroop Rani Hospital in Prayagraj. He lived on Stanley Road. He left the hospital at around 11.30 pm on Saturday night. His car was also parked in the campus. After some time, when other doctors also started going home, they saw Dr. Kartikeya's dead body in the car and informed the police.

The police team including DCP City Abhishek Bhartiya reached the spot. The police searched the vehicle. Syringes and medicine bottles were found. Injection marks were also found on the hand of the deceased. DCP City said that the doctor has committed suicide. The body has been sent for postmortem. The cause of death will be known only after the report comes. Evidence has been collected. The police is also collecting information about Dr. Karthikeya from other doctors posted in the hospital.

Dr. Karthikeya was the second among three brothers and one sister. He has two brothers Ankit and Akshat. Both of them are also doctors. His sister Aditi is a jail superintendent. His father's name is Krishna Kumar Srivastava and his mother's name is Pratibha.

Suicide is not a solution:

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.

Last Updated : 3 minutes ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DOCTORSUICIDEPRAYAGRAJUTTARAKHANDDOCTOR SUICIDE IN CAR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Will Dissanayake Be The Last Executive President Of Sri Lanka?

One Wheel, One Mission: Saneed's Cycling Journey From Kanyakumari To Kashmir Against Drugs

Unversed In UNGA? Stumped By SDGs? Here's A Handy Glossary Of UN General Assembly Meeting Lingo

Corbett National Park: A Haven For Tiger Butterflies And Biodiversity

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.