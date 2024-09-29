Resident Doctor Dies by 'Suicide' in Car on Hospital Campus at Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj

Prayagraj : A doctor posted at the SRN hospital of the district committed suicide in his car late on Saturday night. The car was parked in the hospital campus. On the information of the staff, DCP City and other police officers reached the spot with their teams.

Marks of injection have been found on the doctor's hand. A syringe and a bottle were also found. No suicide note was found at the spot. The reason for the doctor's death has not been revealed yet. The police is investigating the entire matter. Information is being collected from fellow doctors.

DCP Abhishek Bhartiya on Prayagraj doctor's death. (ETV Bharat)

Dr. Kartikeya Srivastava, a native of Apaar Kalavad area of ​​Kotdwar in Uttarakhand, was working at Swaroop Rani Hospital in Prayagraj. He lived on Stanley Road. He left the hospital at around 11.30 pm on Saturday night. His car was also parked in the campus. After some time, when other doctors also started going home, they saw Dr. Kartikeya's dead body in the car and informed the police.

The police team including DCP City Abhishek Bhartiya reached the spot. The police searched the vehicle. Syringes and medicine bottles were found. Injection marks were also found on the hand of the deceased. DCP City said that the doctor has committed suicide. The body has been sent for postmortem. The cause of death will be known only after the report comes. Evidence has been collected. The police is also collecting information about Dr. Karthikeya from other doctors posted in the hospital.

Dr. Karthikeya was the second among three brothers and one sister. He has two brothers Ankit and Akshat. Both of them are also doctors. His sister Aditi is a jail superintendent. His father's name is Krishna Kumar Srivastava and his mother's name is Pratibha.

Suicide is not a solution:

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.