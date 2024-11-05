Rahul Gandhi Visits Rae Bareli, Lays Foundation Stone for Several Development Works

Rae Bareli: Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi is on a one-day visit to the Rae Bareli district, Uttar Pradesh, today. He laid the foundation stone of several development schemes and paid homage to the martyrs at the Shahid Smarak.

After taking the salute at the Collectorate premises, he inaugurated the newly constructed intersection of the Degree College. Later, he attended the meeting of the District Development and Coordination Monitoring Committee (Disha) organized in the Collectorate premises to review the progress of the development schemes.

LoP Rahul Gandhi's visit to Rae Bareli. (ETV Bharat)

Congress workers expressed their anger on being stopped by the police by putting up barricades. Many workers reached near the Degree College crossing to meet Rahul Gandhi. During this, the police stopped them. Rahul Gandhi inaugurated the Degree College crossing of the city at 10.45 am. He also laid the foundation stone of many roads to be built under PMGSY.

Amethi MP KL Sharma is also present with Rahul Gandhi at the Disha meeting. State Minister Dinesh Pratap Singh, Sadar MLA Aditi Singh and other MLAs and public representatives are present in the meeting. Here the status of schemes related to health, education, roads, electricity and rural development is discussed. The MP will leave the city at 2.50 pm.

Several officials were also present in the program along with 38 public representatives including local MLC, MLA and District Panchayat member. There is a provision for the meeting of Disha to be held every three months under the chairmanship of the MP. At the district level, the Chairman of Disha is the local MP and MLAs, MLCs and Block Pramukhs are included as members in this committee.

The last Disha meeting was held on 28 August 2022. It was chaired by former Amethi MP and former Union Minister Smriti Irani. After the formation of the new government, Rahul Gandhi has now been made the chairman of Rae Bareli Disha, while in Amethi he will be associated with Disha as a special invitee member. Rahul Gandhi is going to attend the Disha meeting for the first time.

Teacher recruitment: At the Degree College crossing, carrying posters and banners in their hands, the youth raised the issue of recruitment of 69000 teachers. They demanded that OBC, SC teachers should be appointed. Amit Maurya along with many other youths arrived to meet Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday. However, he was not allowed to meet. Amit Maurya said that Rahul Gandhi is the leader of the opposition and they had come to request him to raise their voice. 'We have been getting beaten up on the streets for the last 5 years,' he said.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi arrived at Lucknow Airport by special plane at 9.30 am. From here he left for Rae Bareli by road. He was welcomed by workers at Lucknow Airport. Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari and MLA Aradhana Mishra alias Mona also reached Lucknow Airport. There were tight security arrangements. Police personnel were deployed on the roads leading to the airport. CISF and UP Police personnel were deployed at Lucknow Airport. As soon as Rahul Gandhi reached the airport, the workers raised loud slogans.

Congress spokesperson Sanjay Singh said that no candidate of the party is contesting the assembly by-elections in UP as Congress is supporting Samajwadi Party. "There is no election campaign program in this visit of Rahul Gandhi. He has an old relationship with Rae Bareli. Because of this, he keeps coming here," he said.

In order to streamline traffic and municipal services in the city, there are plans to shift the municipal office to the Resort Centre building. This new office, built at a cost of approximately Rs. 12 crores, is expected to provide relief from traffic jams in the supermarket area here.