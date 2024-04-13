Lok Sabha Election 2024: AIMIM-ADK's PDM Alliance Announces 7 Candidates in UP

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) : Three main alliances have been formed in the country's largest state Uttar Pradesh for the Lok Sabha Election 2024. Along with BJP's NDA and Congress-SP's INDIA alliance, now the alliance of PDM (Pichchda, Dalit, Musalman) is also in the electoral fray.

The first list of PDM has been released for 7 Lok Sabha seats of Uttar Pradesh. The PDM alliance has been formed by Samajwadi Party's ally and Apna Dal Kamaravadi (ADK) leader Pallavi Patel and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in Uttar Pradesh where both these parties are contesting elections together.

Amidst the ongoing speculations about Priyanka Gandhi likely to contest the elections from Rae Bareli on behalf of INDIA bloc, PDM has decided to field a Muslim candidate here which is expected to create a problem for the Congress candidate.

PDM's first list announced Subhash Patel from Bareilly, Jaiveer Singh Dhangar from Hathras, advocate Prem Dutt Baghel from Firozabad, Hafiz Mohammad Mobeen from Rae Bareli, Ramkrishna Pal from Fatehpur, Premchand Bind from Bhadohi and Jawahar Bind from Chandauli. This information was given by Mohammad Ashiq, office secretary of PDM.

A day earlier on Friday, the first meeting of PDM was called in Lucknow. In this, along with Pallavi Patel, who is leading PDM, leaders of AIMIM were also present. In this meeting which lasted for four to five hours, the names of candidates for 80 Lok Sabha seats of Uttar Pradesh were discussed.

PDM National Executive Member Ajay Patel said that they will contest the elections seriously and that the candidates for other seats will be announced soon.

The nomination process for the third phase for the Lok Sabha elections has started from April 12. It includes 10 Lok Sabha seats of Uttar Pradesh, which are Hathras, Sambhal, Etah, Mainpuri, Agra, Fatehpur Sikri, Firozabad, Badaun, Amla and Bareilly. The last date for the nominations will be 19th April. Voting for the third phase will be held on May 7.