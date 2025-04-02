Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 | UP CM Asks Officials To Keep Close Vigil At Sensitive Locations

By Varnit Gupta

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed the top police officials and officials from the home department to keep a close vigil at all the sensitive locations of the state.

The instruction were given by the Yogi Adityanath in a recent meeting to the officials. It is understood that the Chief Minister gave the instructions in view of the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2025.

Ensure adequate deployment of forces at religious places during festivals, the Chief Minister said.

Meanwhile, an alert has been sounded in Uttar Pradesh, as the debate started in the Lok Sabha on the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024, after it was introduced by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju.

Vigilance has been increased to maintain the law and order situation in the state. The state's Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar has issued an order cancelling the leave of all policemen.

As per the instructions of the DGP, the police officers and employees, who have already gone on leave have been ordered to return to duty immediately. It has also been clarified in the order that leave will be approved only in special circumstances.

DGP Prashant Kumar said in the order, "Maintaining law and order in the state is the top priority. For this reason, all leaves of policemen are canceled with immediate effect. All officers and employees should return to their duty place immediately."

This order issued from the Police Headquarters has been sent to the officers of all the districts. Earlier, the leaves of policemen were also canceled during the Maha Kumbh Mela held in Prayagraj, although leave was allowed under special circumstances.

The steps have been taken, keeping in mind the possible protests and demonstrations regarding the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024.

Officials said that the government does not want any situation to go out of control, so the police force has been kept in full alert mode. Police surveillance has been increased across the state, and security agencies have been instructed to be prepared to deal with any unpleasant situation.