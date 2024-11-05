Varanasi: Man Shoots Dead His Wife, 3 Children, Under Astrologer's Influence; Probe On

Varanasi: A heart-wrenching incident has come to light near Bhadaini Power House in Bhelupur area, Uttar Pradesh. A man allegedly shot dead his wife and three children. He was reportedly consulting an astrologer about his family issues. Also, the accused served a jail term in the murders of his brother and his wife.

The latest incident caused a sensation in the Bhadaini area. As soon as the information about the incident was received, senior officials including Bhelupur police reached the spot. The forensic team also reached the spot and collected evidence. The accused Rajendra Gupta is said to be absconding after the incident.

The accused lived with his family near the power house in Bhadaini area of ​​Varanasi. Rajendra Gupta has several buildings and has 15 to 20 tenants. On Tuesday afternoon, Rajendra shot dead his wife Neetu (45) and three children - son Navnendra Gupta (25), Subendra Gupta (15) and daughter Gaurangi Gupta (16). After the murders, Rajendra fled from the spot.

The news of the murder of four people spread sensation in the area. The police, who arrived on the information of the neighbors, called the forensic team and investigated. Rajendra Gupta's mother was found at the scene of the incident and she cannot walk. At the same time, none of the 15 to 20 tenants are ready to say anything.

The accused Rajendra has served jail sentence in the case of murder of his younger brother Krishna Gupta and his wife. About 22 years ago, he had allegedly murdered his younger brother and his wife in the same house. After which he was arrested. A few days after this, his father Lakshmi Narayan Gupta and two guards living with him were also murdered at some distance from the house. However, it was not known who did it. In this case, the suspicion was on Rajendra only. Investigation is still going on in this case.

According to neighbours, the accused used to have arguments with his wife and children almost everyday. There was no dearth of money as he had a lot of ancestral property. He has about 5 to 7 houses. Lakhs of rupees come from rent. Neetu was his second wife. There were frequent quarrels between them over concerns about his marrying again. Apart from this, Rajendra Gupta was allegedly under the influence of an astrologer these days.

The astrologer had allegedly told him that his wife was creating obstacles in his work. Case is booked and the police are on the look-out for the accused.