Uttar Pradesh: Two Mumbai-bound Trains Receive Bomb Threats, Nothing Suspicious Found

After nothing suspicious was found during searches for several hours, the two trains left for their respective destinations.

By PTI

Published : Feb 18, 2025, 10:02 PM IST

Ballia: Two Mumbai-bound express trains received bomb threats on Tuesday, prompting authorities to halt the trains at two different stations in Uttar Pradesh for search, officials said.

Nothing suspicious was found in either of the trains, they said, adding that the trains left for their destinations after a three-hour-long search operation.

According to the Government Railway Police (GRP) officials, information about the presence of bombs in the Kamayani Express from Ballia to Mumbai's Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, and the Dadar Express from Gorakhpur to Mumbai was received at around 10.30 am through social media.

The authorities took the threat seriously and launched search operations, GRP media in-charge Shyam Babu, posted at the Additional Director General's office, told PTI.

The Kamayani Express was halted at Ballia Railway Station, while the Dadar Express was stopped at Audhihar Railway Station for thorough security inspections, the officials said.

After a joint operation involving the district administration, GRP, and Railway Protection Force (RPF), both the trains were checked thoroughly and nothing suspicious was in both trains, they said.

A dog squad was also been deployed at Ballia Railway Station, they said.

According to the officials, a massive security check was launched after reports of bombs being planted on the two Mumbai-bound express trains surfaced on social media.

A probe is on to find the source of the information, they said, adding that action will be taken against those involved in giving such false information and creating panic.

TAGGED:

MUMBAI TRAINSBOMB THREATUTTAR PRADESHTRAINSTRAINS BOMB THREATS

