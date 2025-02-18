ETV Bharat / bharat

Uttar Pradesh: Two Mumbai-bound Trains Receive Bomb Threats, Nothing Suspicious Found

Ballia: Two Mumbai-bound express trains received bomb threats on Tuesday, prompting authorities to halt the trains at two different stations in Uttar Pradesh for search, officials said.

Nothing suspicious was found in either of the trains, they said, adding that the trains left for their destinations after a three-hour-long search operation.

According to the Government Railway Police (GRP) officials, information about the presence of bombs in the Kamayani Express from Ballia to Mumbai's Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, and the Dadar Express from Gorakhpur to Mumbai was received at around 10.30 am through social media.

The authorities took the threat seriously and launched search operations, GRP media in-charge Shyam Babu, posted at the Additional Director General's office, told PTI.