Uttar Pradesh: Man Arrested for Placing Gas Cylinder, Brick on Railway Track for Videos

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 2, 2024, 10:14 PM IST

Updated : Aug 2, 2024, 10:23 PM IST

A man was arrested in Prayagraj for uploading videos of himself placing objects on railway tracks. A complaint against him was filed by the Railway Protection Force.

Prayagraj Youtuber Gulzar Sheikh arrested (ETV Bharat)

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh): Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday arrested a man for attempting to obstruct train movement by keeping different objects on the track. He placed bricks, gravel, a cylinder and a bicycle on the railway track and posted the video on social media.

The Youtuber, identified as Gulzar Sheikh often made such videos using different objects and uploaded the videos on social media. Taking the videos into cognisance, the police arrested the accused from the Nawabganj area of ​​​​Ganga Nagar in Prayagraj.

The police handed over the accused to the Railway police for further legal action as a case was registered against him in the Railway Protection Force (RPF) police station.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Gangapar Abhishek Bharti said that they got to know about the incident through social media. Taking cognisance of the videos, the police promptly took action, arrested the accused and handed him over to the Railway police, he added.

Bharti appealed that one should avoid breaking the law to get likes and views on social media. While doing this, many times people break the law and put their lives at risk, he added. He said that Prayagraj Police will work to create awareness among youths.

