NIA Court Sentences 28 Convicts to Life Imprisonment in Chandan Gupta Murder Case

Lucknow: The NIA court sentenced about 28 convicts in the case of Chandan Gupta's murder to life imprisonment. Chandan Gupta was shot dead during the Tiranga Yatra in Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh. On Thursday, the court issued the order sentencing 28 convicts including Asif Qureshi Hitler, Aslam Qureshi, Shabab Doshi.

On 26 January 2018, ABVP activist Chandan Gupta along with the activists of the Hindu Yuva Vahini took out a Tiranga Yatra in Kasganj. Police did not permit this Yatra. When this Yatra started passing through the Muslim-dominated area of ​​Baddunagar, people of the Muslim community opposed the Yatra.

Following this, there was an argument between the two sides and the argument led to a fight. Meanwhile, a bullet was fired which hit Chandan Gupta. Chandan was taken to the hospital in an injured state, where doctors declared him dead.