Jhansi Hospital Fire: One More Child Dies Due to Complications of 'Premature' Birth

Jhansi: A premature baby admitted to the Jhansi medical college died on Sunday. The father of the child said that the child was not among those affected by the fire that broke out in the medical college on Friday.

Medical College Principal NS Sengar said that the one month old son from Banda was also undergoing treatment in the NICU ward at the time when the fire accident took place but this child was not affected by the fire. The child was 7 months premature and weighed 1 kg, he said and added that the child was undergoing treatment for one month.

The father of the deceased child, Bhola Singh, said that his wife had given birth to a 7 month old child and he was admitted to the Medical College on 13 October. He said that the death of his child had nothing to do with the fire accident that happened in the hospital.

In the fire that broke out in the children's ward of the medical college late on Friday night, about 10 newborns were burnt to death. Many children were rescued by breaking the window of the child ward. Out of the deceased children, 7 have been identified, while 3 children could not be identified.

Several people alleged that after the fire broke out, the doctors and nurses ran away to save their lives and that there was no one to save their children at the time of the fire mishap. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered an enquiry and announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased children and Rs 50,000 each to the families of the seriously injured from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.