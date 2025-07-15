ETV Bharat / bharat

Uttar Pradesh Has 548 Snakebite Incidents A Year: All You Need To Know About Prevention, Treatment

Lucknow: Monsoons that have brought the much needed relief to some people subsequently lead to a dangerous situation in rural Uttar Pradesh, which is witnessing the usual rise in snakebite incidents.

On an average, every year 548 people fall prey to snakebites in this state with a total of 3,288 residents succumbing to death since 2018. The worse-affected year was 2021-22, when 981 people died due to snakebites. In 2023-24, there were 773 fatalities, 2020-21 saw 532 deaths and till July 2024-25, the figure was 136.

Agra CMO Dr Arun Srivastava said there are around 3,000 species of snakes across the world of which, 725 are venomous. Out of the 725 venomous species of snakes, 250 are such that it can cause death within a very short time. In India, there are around 300 species of snakes of which, 25 percent are poisonous, Dr Srivastava added.

Urging people to be more cautious, Dr Srivastava said that the first 30 minutes of a snakebite incident is very important so the victim should be immediately rushed to the nearest hospital. "Proper and timely treatment helps in saving the victim's life. No matter what the situation is, one should never fall into exorcism, sorcery or other superstitions," he said.

Aditya, wildlife conservator of Lucknow, said in rural areas, common kraits often bite people at night while they are asleep. After being bitten, the person does not feel pain and the mark appears like a mosquito bite but after a long time, he/she experiences burning sensation in the stomach, heaviness in the eyes and blurred vision, he said.

Types of snakes in Uttar Pradesh

In Lucknow and surrounding areas, some of the dangerous species of snakes are cobra, krait and viper, Aditya said. The basic difference between a cobra and any other snake is that the latter has a length of four to five feet with a trident-like hood but a cobra is upto 10-15 feet long and without any characteristic difference in the hood. Krait is among the most poisonous snakes in the country and found in rural areas. In absence of timely treatment, the victim dies within a few hours of the bite.

Viper is brown in colour and has ring-like marks on its body. Due to lack of knowledge, people consider it to be non-poisonous but in reality it is extremely venomous.

Extremely Poisonous Snakes: