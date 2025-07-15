Uttar Pradesh Has 548 Snakebite Incidents A Year: All You Need To Know About Prevention, Treatment

Lucknow: Monsoons that have brought the much needed relief to some people subsequently lead to a dangerous situation in rural Uttar Pradesh, which is witnessing the usual rise in snakebite incidents.
On an average, every year 548 people fall prey to snakebites in this state with a total of 3,288 residents succumbing to death since 2018. The worse-affected year was 2021-22, when 981 people died due to snakebites. In 2023-24, there were 773 fatalities, 2020-21 saw 532 deaths and till July 2024-25, the figure was 136.
Agra CMO Dr Arun Srivastava said there are around 3,000 species of snakes across the world of which, 725 are venomous. Out of the 725 venomous species of snakes, 250 are such that it can cause death within a very short time. In India, there are around 300 species of snakes of which, 25 percent are poisonous, Dr Srivastava added.
Urging people to be more cautious, Dr Srivastava said that the first 30 minutes of a snakebite incident is very important so the victim should be immediately rushed to the nearest hospital. "Proper and timely treatment helps in saving the victim's life. No matter what the situation is, one should never fall into exorcism, sorcery or other superstitions," he said.
Aditya, wildlife conservator of Lucknow, said in rural areas, common kraits often bite people at night while they are asleep. After being bitten, the person does not feel pain and the mark appears like a mosquito bite but after a long time, he/she experiences burning sensation in the stomach, heaviness in the eyes and blurred vision, he said.
Types of snakes in Uttar Pradesh
In Lucknow and surrounding areas, some of the dangerous species of snakes are cobra, krait and viper, Aditya said. The basic difference between a cobra and any other snake is that the latter has a length of four to five feet with a trident-like hood but a cobra is upto 10-15 feet long and without any characteristic difference in the hood. Krait is among the most poisonous snakes in the country and found in rural areas. In absence of timely treatment, the victim dies within a few hours of the bite.
Viper is brown in colour and has ring-like marks on its body. Due to lack of knowledge, people consider it to be non-poisonous but in reality it is extremely venomous.
Extremely Poisonous Snakes:
- Russell Viper
- Common Krait or Indian Krait
- King Cobra or Spectacled Cobra
- Saw Scale Viper
- Non Poisonous Snakes
- Indian Rat Snake
- Vine Snake
- Common Snake
- Common Cat Snake
- Indian Rock Snake
- Indian Sand Snake
- Buffed Striped Snake
- Wolf Snake
- Checkered Snake
Common Snakebite Symptoms
- Severe body pain
- Swelling in the body.
- Low blood pressure.
- Weak pulse.
- Increased heartbeat.
- Vomiting or nausea.
- Diarrhoea.
- Severe cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Blurred vision
- Sweating.
- Hands and feet become cold.
- Heart rate stops.
- Paralysis.
Steps To Follow After Snakebite
Agra CMO Srivastava said, "If someone is bitten by a snake do not panic. Ask the victim to be patient and boost his confidence. After this, follow some steps."
- Examine the snakebite mark.
- Wash the wound with water.
- Cover the wound with a clean cloth.
- Make the victim wear loose clothes.
- Take the victim to the nearest hospital.
- What not to do in case of snakebite
Some Don'ts
- Do not suck out the poison from the bitten area with your mouth.
- Do not apply ice on the bite spot.
- Do not waste time in exorcism.
- Do not not panic.
Agra CMO Srivastava said for snakebite incident, state government provides a financial assistance of Rs four lakh for the family of the deceased and it is important to conduct the victim's post-mortem. The compensation is provided within seven days of the incident.
"Be cautious while going to high land, mountains, bushes, long grass and near water bodies during the rainy season. Also, never try to catch or kill the snake," the CMO added.
According to Lucknow CMO Dr NB Singh, anti-venom injection is available in the district hospitals, primary health centres and community health centres. The state government and the health department are fully alert and all efforts are made to ensure that snakebite cases do not increase.
Preventing Snakebites
- Work in fields wearing gum boots.
- Carry a stick during the rainy season.
- Use a torch when you go out at night.
- Shake the grass with a stick before cutting it.
Helpline Numbers:
Prof Shidli of the Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology, KGMU Lucknow said if a person is bitten by a snake or scorpion or consumed any poisonous substance, one can immediately dial 08887624287 for help. This number is run by the Forensic Medicine and Toxicology Department of KGMU. Experts provide advice on this number 24 hours a day.
The other helpline numbers are 112 or 1926 or 80906 67166.