Murder For Mobile: Minor Kills Friend To Rob His Expensive Cell Phone, Dumps Body In Well

Hamirpur: A 15-year-old minor allegedly killed his 13-year-old friend to rob the latter's costly mobile phone. Then, he flung the body in a well and went to join the Jawara procession so that no one would suspect him. The incident took place at Kachhwakala village under the Jaria police station area.

The body of the victim was found in the well on April 7. Based on information, the police took the body out of the well and sent it for post mortem. The post mortem revealed that the victim boy was strangulated to death and also there were injuries on the body. Then, the police began investigation and began enquiring about the persons with whom the deceased boy was seen in his last days.

The investigation revealed that this month, the son of Durgaprasad Ahirwar went to watch the immersion of Jawara. At that time, he was carrying his expensive Samsung mobile phone with him. When the boy did not return home for a long time, the family started searching for him. When he was not found anywhere, the boy's uncle Param Sukh filed a missing complaint in the Jaria police station.

After the body of the boy was found in the well, the police registered a case of murder and kidnapping based on the post mortem report, and started investigation. It was found that the expensive mobile phone that the boy was carrying has also been missing.

Sarila Police Circle Officer Rajkumar Pandey said that some time before the incident, four or five friends were present with the deceased minor. On the basis of suspicion, the 15-year-old boy was taken into custody and questioned, when he confessed to his crime, he said. The mobile phone has been recovered on the information given by the accused. The accused allegedly said that with the intention of robbing the mobile, he took the boy to a well outside the village on the pretext of going to the toilet.

At the well, the accused first strangled the boy with his shirt. When he became unconscious, he took his mobile phone and removed the SIM so that the police would not be able to track him. After this, he pushed the unconscious boy into the well. Later, he hid the mobile in a nearby marriage hall.

The police have sent the accused to the juvenile delinquent home in Chitrakoot. The case was solved 20 days after the killing took place.