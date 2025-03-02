'Skin-Friendly' Gulal Made Out Of Cow Dung At Saharanpur's Kanha Upvan Gaushala For Holi Celebrations

Saharanpur: Sri Shakambhari Kanha Upvan Gaushala in Saharanpur has made gulal from cow dung and it can be used without any side effects in the forthcoming Holi celebrations. The Gaushala has plans to send the eco-friendly gulal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as well.

The Municipal Corporation claims that this is the first time that any Gaushala in the state has carried out such a unique experiment by making 'natural cow dung gulal'. This gulal was made under the supervision of Nagar Ayukt Sanjay Chauhan. This gulal made from cow dung will protect people from the harm caused by synthetic colours on Holi. This gulal will be also sent to the state's Urban Development Minister AK Sharma, officials said.

Municipal Commissioner Sanjay Chauhan said that Shri Shakumbhari Kanha Upvan Gaushala run by the Municipal Corporation is an ISO certified organisation known for its new experiments in the country. Apart from many products made from cow dung, eco-friendly paint has also been made here, he said, adding that now gulal has been prepared from cow dung in the Gaushala.

This gulal is natural and eco-friendly and there will be no harm to the skin after playing Holi with it, the Municipal Commissioner. He further said that Kanha Upvan Gaushala is the first Gaushala in the state where gulal has been prepared from cow dung.

Gaushala Chief Engineer (Construction) BK Singh said that cow dung powder, arrowroot, perfume, fruit colours, beetroot, spinach and turmeric etc. are being used in the gulal prepared in the Gaushala. There is no chemical in it, he said, adding that this is a natural gulal of high quality.

He said that natural cow dung gulal is being made in 4 colours pink, green, yellow and blue. Gaushala in-charge and corporation's veterinary welfare officer Dr. Sandeep Mishra said that the use of this gulal will not cause any harm to the skin.