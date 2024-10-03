ETV Bharat / bharat

'We've To Face Indecency And Attacks Every Day': Flipkart Delivery Boy's Murder In Uttar Pradesh Sparks Protest By Co-workers

The co-workers of Bharat Prajapati, who worked as a delivery partner with Flipkart and was murdered while he was out to deliver Google Pixel and Vivo phones ordered by one of the accused, assembled in Lucknow to stage a strong protest. The co-workers accompanied by the slain's parents demanded security and capital punishment to the culprits so that such heinous crimes are not repeated in future.

Flipkart Delivery Boy's Murder In Uttar Pradesh Sparks Protest By Co-workers
Flipkart Delivery Boy's Murder In Uttar Pradesh Sparks Protest By Co-workers (ETV Bharat)

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): The horrific murder of a delivery boy during the delivery of a mobile phone in Chinhat area of Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow has sparked a strong protest by his co-workers on Thursday.

According to police, Bharat Prajapati, who worked as a delivery partner with Flipkart, was strangled to death by the main accused Gajanan along with Himanshu Kanaujia, who had made the online order and Akash, another accused at the latter's house while Prajapati was out to deliver Google Pixel and Vivo phones ordered by the accused Himanshu Kanaujia on September 23.

Kanaujia and Akash have been arrested by the police while Gajanan remains at large.

Many delivery boys of the company staged a sit-in protest on Thursday demanding security. Expressing anger over the murder, the delivery boys demanded that the culprits be caught and hanged as soon as possible.

The protesting delivery boys said that they have to face indecency, attacks and fights every day, due to which their lives are in danger. Expressing concern over Prajapati's death, they said that such a tragic incident should not be repeated.

Prajapati's family members were also among the protesters. The delivery service came to a complete halt due to the protest that started in the morning.

Flipkart Delivery Boy's Murder In Uttar Pradesh Sparks Protest By Co-workers and parents
Flipkart Delivery Boy's Murder In Uttar Pradesh Sparks Protest By Co-workers and parents (ETV Bharat)

Police have Kanaujia and Akash while Gajanan remains at large. Police said that during interrogation, Akash confessed to the crime, revealing that he and Gajanan had planned to rob Prajapati of the expensive smartphones.

Investigation also revealed that the accused hid the body in the house for five hours and at night, stuffed it in the delivery boy's parcel bag and threw it into the Indira Canal. Police are yet to trace the slain delivery boy's body.

