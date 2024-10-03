ETV Bharat / bharat

'We've To Face Indecency And Attacks Every Day': Flipkart Delivery Boy's Murder In Uttar Pradesh Sparks Protest By Co-workers

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): The horrific murder of a delivery boy during the delivery of a mobile phone in Chinhat area of Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow has sparked a strong protest by his co-workers on Thursday.

According to police, Bharat Prajapati, who worked as a delivery partner with Flipkart, was strangled to death by the main accused Gajanan along with Himanshu Kanaujia, who had made the online order and Akash, another accused at the latter's house while Prajapati was out to deliver Google Pixel and Vivo phones ordered by the accused Himanshu Kanaujia on September 23.

Kanaujia and Akash have been arrested by the police while Gajanan remains at large.

Many delivery boys of the company staged a sit-in protest on Thursday demanding security. Expressing anger over the murder, the delivery boys demanded that the culprits be caught and hanged as soon as possible.