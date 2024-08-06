ETV Bharat / bharat

Uttar Pradesh: Fatehpur DM Indumati Slaps Man During Inspection of DUDA Office

Fatehpur : DM C Indumati of Fatehpur district of Uttar Pradesh slapped a complainant and reprimanded him saying, 'Can't you see, I am standing here and you are pushing me ahead'. The incident happened on Monday. When the DM was inspecting the DUDA office, a complainant also reached there. When he started moving ahead, the DM was slightly pushed. The DM got furious and slapped the complainant.

After this, she said- 'Are you out of your mind? Who are you? Why did you come here? You push me away like this. If the work is there then what are you doing here?' After this, she instructed the police personnel standing nearby to make him sit.

On Monday, DM C. Indumati suddenly arrived to inspect the DUDA office. She was accompanied by ADM (Administration) Avnish Tripathi, ADM (Finance) Vinay Pathak and SDM Sadar. The officers first visited the sub-registrar office and DUDA office. The sudden arrival of the DM caused chaos in the offices. The DM checked the old documents in the sub-registrar office.