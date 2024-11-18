ETV Bharat / bharat

Terrorist Absconding for 31 Years in Deoband Bomb Blast Case Arrested in Jammu and Kashmir

The terrorist arrested in the 1993 Deoband bomb blast case is an active member of Hizbul Mujahideen, according to the police.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Updated : 44 minutes ago

Saharanpur: The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Uttar Pradesh (UP) and the Deoband police have jointly nabbed a terrorist who has been absconding for the last 31 years. The arrested terrorist was accused of carrying out a bomb blast in Deoband town located in Saharanpur district, UP. They arrested the terrorist from Jammu and Kashmir.

The terrorist was accused of throwing a bomb at the policemen at a crossroad in Deoband in 1993 in which two policemen and as many people were injured.

Absconding terrorist arrested in Deoband bomb blat case of Uttar Pradesh. (ETV Bharat)

The arrested terrorist was identified as Nazir Ahmed alias Mustafa Bani alias Javed Iqbal. In 1994, Mustafa Bani got bail from the court. But after the expiry of bail, he has been absconding. The police have been searching for him for the last 31 years. After the arrest, ATS has handed him over to the Deoband police.

SP Rural Sagar Jain said that ATS and Deoband police have jointly arrested the accused Mustafa from Jammu and Kashmir and brought him to Saharanpur. He will be presented in the court and sent to jail. During interrogation, it was revealed that the arrested terrorist is an active member of Hizbul Mujahideen organization. The Saharanpur police had also announced a reward of Rs 25,000 on terrorist Mustafa Bani.

