Sultanpur Cobbler Gifts Slippers To Rahul Gandhi, Thanks LoP For Gifting Him Sewing Machine Last Year

Sultanpur: An unexpected visit by Rahul Gandhi to his shop last year had changed the life of cobbler Ramchet Mochi in Sultanpur. Thanks to the slipper-sewing machine gifted by Rahul Gandhi during his visit, the poor cobbler has now become the owner of two shops and his business has been running well ever since.

Now it's time for thanksgiving. The cobbler along with his family members went to New Delhi and met Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka and Sonia. Ramchet expressed his gratitude to Rahul and every other member of the Gandhi family and also gifted slippers to them made by the sewing machine gifted by the Congress leader.

Elated over this, Rahul Gandhi advised the cobbler to continue his good work and move forward. A video relating to this meeting has become widely circulated on social media.

Last year, during the elections, Rahul Gandhi met Ramchet Mochi in Sultanpur. At that time, Rahul discussed with Ramchet Mochi about his earnings and skills. He also assured him of help. A few days later, Rahul Gandhi sent the cobbler a slipper stitching machine and raw material so that he could improve his earnings. Thanks to this machine gifted by Rahul, the cobbler has worked hard and became financially well placed.

Also met a barber:

Apart from Ramchet Mochi, Rahul Gandhi also met with Mithun, a barber of Lalganj in Raebareli, last year during last year's Lok Sabha elections. This became popular on many social media platforms at that time. Rahul got his beard shaved and hair cut at Mithun's salon. Along with this, he sent 1 shampoo chair, 2 hair cutting chairs and 1 inverter battery to Mithun, who expressed his gratitude to the LoP.

Rahul Gandhi shared a video of his meeting with Ramchet Mochi on Instagram late Monday evening. In this 1 minute 28 second video, Ramchet Mochi is seen touching Sonia Gandhi's feet and taking her blessings. He is also seen hugging Rahul Gandhi very affectionately. Along with this, he is also introducing his family members to the members of the Gandhi family.

Now there are two shops: Ramchet Mochi is telling Rahul Gandhi that thanks to the sewing machine given by him, he now has two shops. Their meeting has brought prosperity into his life. During the latest meeting, Rahul Gandhi advised the cobbler to further upgrade his skill. He told the cobbler to focus on sales along with making slippers.

Priyanka Gandhi, who also met the cobbler's family, said that handmade slippers are very expensive. She emphasized the need for promoting this skill. At the same time, Rahul Gandhi said that the cobbler community in our country has a very good skill, but it is not getting enough promotion and assured to extend support from his side.