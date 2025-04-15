Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Attacks Mamta Banerjee Over Murshidabad Violence

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on his West Bengal counterpart and Trinamool Congress chief Mamta Banerjee over the violence that erupted in Murshidabad.

He said that Bengal is burning and the Chief Minister there is silent. "The rioters are being described as a peacemaker, such people won't listen to words, they only understand the language of force," Yogi Adityanath said.

Speaking in Hardoi at the inauguration and foundation laying ceremony of 729 projects worth Rs 650 crores, Yogi accused Mamata Banerjee of encouraging communal unrest under the guise of secularism. He attended the public meeting to mark the victory day celebration of freedom fighter Raja Narpat Singh.

While talking about Murshidabad violence, Yogi lauded the judiciary for stepping in and deploying central forces to protect minority Hindu communities in Bengal. "We are thankful to the Honourable Court for intervening and ensuring the safety of innocent citizens," he added.

He further slammed the opposition parties opting to remain muted on Murshidabad violence. "The Congress, Samajwadi Party, and TMC have all remained silent. Instead of condemning the violence, they’re offering veiled support. Anyone glorifying what happened in Bangladesh should simply go there. Why be a burden on India's soil?" he added

Yogi said that before 2017, Uttar Pradesh was frequently troubled by communal unrest. "Treatment of these rioters is a 'danda' because they only understand the language of 'Lathi- Danda'. Such anarchy should be curbed. If they like Bangladesh, then they should go to Bangladesh, why are they a burden on the land of India," said Yogi.

Yogi praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, for putting all their efforts into ensuring that the Waqf Amendment Act was a reality.

"The robbery in the name of Waqf land is about to stop. Now these people are in great trouble because their henchmen will be empty, who used to rob the public property earlier," added the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister.