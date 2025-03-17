Raebareli's Heritage Well Constructed By Muslim Ruler Falls In Disrepair, Cries For Attention

Raebareli: A huge well called 'Badi Kuan' in Raebareli has evoked a lot of curiosity as well as archaeological interest is being considered a heritage of the area. With local people filling this well with garbage and debris, the people's representatives have written to the Ministry of Culture to take preservation measures.

Raja Harshendra Singh, the successor of the Chandapur princely state, says that Dalmau region used to be a very big business center of Raebareli as well as Awadh. In the year 1404, the Muslim ruler of Jaunpur, Ibrahim Shah Sharqi, suddenly attacked this place. After a very tough battle, Raja Daldev was defeated by Sharqi, who eventually captured Dalmau. He later built a fort in Raebareli. A large number of his soldiers lived here.

Neglected heritage well in Raebareli. (ETV Bharat)

Well construction: When Shah's army started facing problem of drinking water, a big well was dug up. It was 16 yards in diameter. 8 buckets were installed in it. Water was lifted with these buckets. Senior writer Amrit Lal Nagar has mentioned this entire incident in his book Gadar Ke Phool, Raja Harshendra Sing said, adding that this well used to be one of the biggest in those times.

Raja Harshendra Singh says that there used to be a sadhu at that time, who was travelling by the sea. His stick which was in the shape of a cup fell in the sea. He had kept three gold coins in it. One day the water of this well was drained out and the stick also came out of it. After this, that stick was hung on the gate of Raebareli fort. It was informed that whoever owns the stick can get it, proof has to be given for this. By chance, the sadhu came here and he recognized his stick and said that there are three gold coins in it. His statement was proved right in the investigation and the stick was given back to him. With this, the connection of this well with the sea came to light.

What is present situation: The condition of this historic Badi Kuala is very bad now. The well is filled with garbage and debris at many places. Neither the Archaeological Department nor any public representative has paid attention to such a big well. The local people are constantly filling this well with garbage. At the same time, some people want to bring back the old form of this well. They want the public representatives, district administration and the Ministry of Culture to safeguard and preserve such things of heritage interest.

"I had inspected the Bada Kuan with the District Magistrate. It was then decided that a letter would be written to the Ministry of Culture for its preservation. The municipality will also get it cleaned." - Shatruhan Sonkar, Municipal Council President.