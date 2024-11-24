3 Youths Die as Car Follows Google Maps, Falls into River from 50-Feet-High Under-Construction Bridge

Bareilly: A serious accident happened in the Faridpur police station area of ​​the Bareilly district on Saturday. A car fell down from an under-construction bridge into the sands of the Ramganga river in the dark of the night. Three youths travelling in the car died on the spot in the accident. Police reached the spot on receiving the information and sent all three bodies for post-mortem.

Three youths from Farrukhabad were travelling in a car from Dataganj in Badaun towards Faridpur on Saturday night. At night, the car of the three youths fell into Ram Ganga from the under-construction bridge on the Ramganga river in Khalpur of Faridpur police station area of ​​Bareilly. Due to the car falling from a great height, all the three youths died on the spot.

Car follows Google Maps, falls from under construction bridge at Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly. (ETV Bharat)

Google Maps: The family members of the deceased said that the three friends were coming from Gurgaon after looking at the route on Google Maps. On Google Maps, the route on the under-construction bridge was shown to be clear, while the approach road on one side of the bridge was not built. The car fell from about 50 feet and all three died. If the administration and PWD had closed the route of the bridge properly, then perhaps this accident would not have happened.

On Sunday morning, when the people around saw the car on the banks of the Ramganga river, they came to know about the accident. On receiving the information, the police of Faridpur police station sent the bodies of the deceased for postmortem. The deceased have been identified as Amit Kumar and his brother Vivek Kumar and his friend Kaushal.

Faridpur police station in-charge inspector Rahul Singh said that on Saturday night a car fell from an under-construction bridge into the sand of the Ramganga river. All three youths travelling in the car have died. The family members have been informed about the incident. All the deceased are residents of Farrukhabad. Further action is being taken in the case.

Going to attend wedding function

Following this, the families and relatives of the deceased who were busy with a marriage function in Bareilly's Faridpur plunged into mourning. The deceased youths were going from Gurgaon to Faridpur to attend the wedding of their niece.

Rajesh, the uncle of deceased Ajit and Nitin, said that his entire family works in Gurgaon and both his nephews Nitin and Ajit run a security agency in Gurgaon. During their journey, they had talked to their family members at around 6:00 am in which Ajit had told them that they will reach Faridpur in about 15 minutes. But when Ajit and his friends did not reach the wedding venue for a long time, they tried to call them but their phones were switched off.

After a few hours, they got the unfortunate news from their own phones about the death of all three due to the car falling from the bridge. The family members of deceased said if the administration and PWD officials had closed the bridge route properly, this incident would not have happened.

As soon as the information was received about the car falling from the under-construction bridge on the Ramganga river in Faridpur police station area, the police of Faridpur police station reached the spot where the bodies of the deceased were taken out and sent for postmortem and further action is being taken.

Separate accident in Raebareli

Meanwhile, in another accident in Raebareli, a car collided with a truck while trying to overtake it. The collision was so severe that two girls in the car died on the spot. The incident took place near Sandi Nagin village of Mill Area police station area. Ran Bahadur Singh, a resident of Kitiyawan in Amethi, was returning from his nephew's wedding when his car collided with the truck while overtaking near Sandi Nagin of Mill Area police station area. One girl died on the spot in the accident. While the other girl died while being taken to the hospital. Other injured people in the car are being treated at the district hospital.